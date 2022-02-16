Corinthians lineup: Gabriel Pereira tests positive for Covid-19 and becomes embezzlement; see related | Corinthians

Midfielder Gabriel Pereira became an embezzler for Corinthians. He tested positive for Covid-19 and is out of the match against São Bernardo, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the sixth round of Paulistão.

This Tuesday, the day before the game, Timão trained at CT Joaquim Grava and ended the preparation for the match. It is possible that against São Bernardo the team will have as a starter for the first time the quintet of reinforcements formed by Paulinho, Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Róger Guedes.



In the last round, Willian started on the bench for workload control.

A possible alvinegra lineup for this Wednesday is: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Paulinho, Renato Augusto and Willian; Roger Guedes.

1 of 3 Fernando Lázaro, interim coach of Corinthians, during training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Fernando Lázaro, interim coach of Corinthians, during training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

This Tuesday, interim coach Fernando Lázaro commanded a team on a reduced field and, subsequently, rehearsed the offensive and defensive positions in dead-ball plays.

The activity was attended by Cléber Xavier, Tite’s assistant in the Brazilian team and who worked at the club in the past decade.

2 of 3 Cléber Xavier, Tite’s assistant, in training for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Cléber Xavier, Tite’s assistant, in training for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

In addition to Gabriel Pereira, Timão will not count this Wednesday with left-back Bruno Melo, who was released to resolve personal issues, and with defender Robson Bambu, who is defending himself against a rape accusation and has not yet been registered in Paulistão. .

Corinthians leads Paulistão’s Group A with 10 points, despite having one less game than the other clubs in the group.

See below for the list of related matches for the match:

goalkeepers : Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli

: Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli sides : Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

: Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton defenders : Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo midfielders : Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Luan, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Roni, Willian and Xavier

: Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Luan, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Roni, Willian and Xavier attackers: Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva, Jô and Róger Guedes