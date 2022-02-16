Corinthians welcomes São Bernardo to maintain a good streak at Paulisto; know everything

After a weekend without a game, Corinthians returns to the field this Wednesday night. Timão welcomes São Bernardo at Neo Química Arena, at 21:30, for the seventh round of Paulistão.

The team led by Fernando Lázaro tries its third consecutive victory in the state competition: Timão comes from triumphs against Ituano and Mirassol. In all, there are three wins, one draw and one defeat in the tournament.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the game, the My Helm detailed the match below. Check out!

Escalation

The Corinthian coach has the main names of the squad for the match. Thus, a possible starting lineup has: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Paulinho and Willian; Roger Guedes.

goalkeepers: Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Midfielders: Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Luan, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Roni, Willian and Xavier

Attackers: Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva, Jô and Róger Guedes

Arbitration

The referee selected for the match is Thiago Lourenço de Mattos. He will be assisted by Luiz Alberto Andrini Nogueira and Robson Ferreira Oliveira at the flags, while the person in charge of VAR is Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral.

Streaming

Tonight’s match will have three broadcast options. On open TV, the game will be shown on recordwhile in the closed grid it is the responsibility of the Premiere. Finally, there is the transmission on the internet, in the Paulistao Play.

THE My Helm will also do the real time of the game. Here, play by play starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 8:30 pm, and the fan stays on top of all the plays, has access to exclusive photos and videos and can even interact with other internet users.

See more at: Campeonato Paulista, Corinthians x So Bernardo FC and Neo Qumica Arena.