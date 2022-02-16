Corinthians x São Bernardo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Paulista championship

Corinthians and São Bernardo enter the field this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena, in a clash valid for the seventh round of the Paulista Championship. THE ge accompany the match in Real time ( click here to access ).

Corinthians plays the third game under the command of interim Fernando Lázaro. With him, Timão defeated Ituano and Mirassol, which has given more tranquility for the board to seek a coach in the market. At the weekend, Timão took a break, as the Derby was postponed to March.

Want to play Cartola do Paulistão and compete for cash prizes? Meet Cartola Express and be one of the first to participate!

With three wins, two draws and only one defeat, São Bernardo surprises and leads Group B, with 11 points. Against the greats, the ABC team held 1-1 draws against Palmeiras and Santos.

See too:

+ Paulistão table and classification

Streaming: Premiere for all Brazil, with narration by Milton Leite and comments by Maurício Noriega and Ricardinho. Paulistão Play and Record TV also show.

Watch the States! The best of Brazilian football all year round with Premiere

Real time: you follow everything in ge (click here to follow).

Corinthians – Coach: Fernando Lazaro

Corinthians will not have Gabriel Pereira available on the bench for tonight’s game: the young man tested positive for Covid-19 and is already in isolation.

On the other hand, for the first time, it is possible for the fans to see the popular starting quintet together: Willian, Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Paulinho and Róger Guedes. Other than that, Lázaro should not change the team’s tactical structure.

Who is out: Gabriel Pereira (Covid-19), Ruan Oliveira (left knee surgery review) and Róbson Bambu (not enrolled).

Probable team: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Paulinho, Renato Augusto and Willian; Roger Guedes..

+ Other Corinthians news

3 of 5 Probable lineup of Corinthians against São Bernardo — Photo: ge Probable lineup of Corinthians against São Bernardo — Photo: ge

São Bernardo – Coach: Márcio Zanardi

Former coach of the base of Timão, Zanardi will have to make two changes in the starting lineup for tonight’s match. Suspended, midfielder Rodrigo Souza should be replaced by Léo Gomes. Keeping the three defenders, Bernô should have a more reactive posture. On loan from Timão, striker Matheus Davó will not be able to enter the field and must give way to striker João Carlos.

Who is out: Rodrigo Souza (suspended); Alex Alves and Gionnotti (injured), and Matheus Davó (contractual clause).

hanging: Paulinho Moccelin.

Probable team: Júnior Oliveira; Joílson, Ligger and Matheus Salustiano; Léo Gomes, Cristovam, Vitinho Mesquita, Silvinho and Igor Fernandes; Paulinho Mocelin and João Carlos.

+ Other news about São Bernardo

4 of 5 Probable São Bernardo against Corinthians — Photo: ge Probable São Bernardo against Corinthians — Photo: ge

5 out of 5 — Photo: infoesporte — Photo: infoesporte