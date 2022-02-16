coup may have claimed 1 million victims; understand

Fake websites created by cybercriminals have already deceived at least 567,000 people who sought to find out at the Central Bank if they could redeem forgotten amounts in financial institutions. The estimate is from Psafe, a unit specialized in cybersecurity of the CyberLabs group.

Since the end of January, individuals and companies have been able to check whether the banks have any amount to refund, but the system generated an overload and was suspended by the Central Bank. The return took place on February 14 at the address: valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

In the meantime, cybercriminals ended up creating fake websites for facade queries. Victims receive links by email or social networks that take them to sites not authorized for the service and end up entering data that can be used to apply other scams on the web.

According to the Central Bank, the projection is that 28 million individuals or legal entities have, in total, R$ 8 billion to receive back. As of 12:00 pm yesterday, almost 17 million customers had not yet checked the information.

Only three fake websites, according to Psafe, received, in all, more than 1 million queries that provided data to cybercriminals, taking into account only those who use Android phones – it was not possible to find out if a person accessed only one or more than one. of these sites.

The estimate is based on the number of Android users, which would be 131.1 million people, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

“We identified very high numbers of projected victims in such a short time: one site with more than 567,000, another with more than 308,000 and a third with more than 180,000”, says the chief executive of cybersecurity at PSafe, Emilio Simoni. , in the company statement.

How does the coup happen?

According to Psafe monitoring, victims are hooked by receiving messages with fake links, which arrive through social media pages, apps or email.

In the message, the victim is informed that they can consult the amount at the indicated link and transfer it to their checking account.

“Right now, the victim provides even more data so that the scammers can increase their databases and, thus, apply even more scams, as we have websites that even ask for the PIX key number”, highlights Simoni.

“These messages are phishing [tipo de golpe online que usa iscas para enganar pessoas] and used for victims to provide sensitive data, such as name, CPF or bank account data so that criminals can apply their scams”, concludes Emilio Simoni.

Despite the message, the Central Bank warns that the consultation is exclusive to valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

Find out how to check if you have money to receive

The system created by the Central Bank instituted a calendar so that individuals and companies can request the redemption and know the exact amount forgotten. Three periods were created, defined from the date of birth of the person or the date of creation of the company.

7 to 11/3 – for those born or companies open before 1968

14 to 18/3 – for those born or companies opened between 1968 and 1983

21 to 25/3 – for companies born or opened after 1983

It is necessary to pay attention to the time defined by the website after the consultation made available the day before yesterday. Check if it was for the period from 4 am to 2 pm or from 2 pm to 12 pm. If you don’t show up by that date and period, you will have to return on the Saturday of the recap, from 4:00 to 24:00.

The recap also follows the calendar from the date of birth of the person or the creation of the company.

March 12 – for companies born or opened before 1968;

March 19 – for companies born or opened between 1968 and 1983;

March 6 – for companies born or opened after 1983.

If you can’t get it on those dates, you can consult or request the redemption of the existing balance from March 28.

To request the amount, just follow the steps below.

Visit the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br

Enter your CPF or CNPJ to check if you have forgotten amounts in banks;

If so, keep well the date that the system will inform you. It is on this day that you will know the exact amount you have to receive and request the transfer, also through valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

Money back can be made via Pix from March 7th. Those who do not have or prefer not to indicate a key when requesting the transfer will be informed by the respective banks on how the deposit will be made.

If you are unable to access the site on the day indicated by the BC system, do not worry: return to valorareceber.bcb.gov.br at another time and repeat the process. The system will inform you of a new return date.

*With information from Anaís Motta, from UOL Econonomia, in São Paulo.