Court authorizes transgender father to be recognized as “mother”

Child will have the registration of two mothers in documents

A court in France has authorized a 52-year-old transgender father to have legal recognition as the mother of his daughter, despite being the biological father. The decision was unprecedented in the country. Although born a man, the father identifies himself as a woman, even having documents that identify him as a female.

Even with the documents, the transgender father has been fighting a long legal battle since the child’s birth, in 2014, for not having undergone sex reassignment surgery (sex change). Only his wife, a biological woman, was on the girl’s birth certificate, now 8 years old.

– The Court of Appeal of Toulouse authorizes the mention on the child’s birth certificate, of the husband who became a wife as a mother – says the document of the French Justice, dated 9 February.

In practice, the child’s document now has two maternal affiliations on the certificate.

– It is a total victory in this battle. It is not the only child in question, it is a decision that opens a new horizon, which will relax many parents and future parents – told AFP the lawyer Clelia Richard, who represented the father who from now on will be “mother”.

