Covid-19 test was patented in 2015 by billionaire family? – Monitor R7









The image is funny, and the tweet has already reached over 2,800 likes and over 1,200 shares. In the photo, a person who wears a hood and a mask like the one in the movie v for Vendetta appears to run, saying, "The CV-19 test was patented by Richard A. Rothschild in 2015. Google US20200279585A1." Behind her is someone in police uniform, with the face of Mark Zuckerberg, creator of Facebook and the main shareholder of the company Meta.

The message is clear: the character who runs would be the “revolutionary”, who tries to spread a secret message and is pursued by the powerful, represented by the owner of some of the largest social networks on the planet. The mask used in the movie v for Vendetta refers to the face of Guy Fawkes, a conspirator who tried, without success, to blow up the British Parliament building in 1605, in the so-called Gunpowder Revolt.

The curious thing is that the tool used by the revolutionary of the tweet to make his disclosure is another internet giant, Google. But disregarding this and following the character’s instructions, one effectively has access to a patent registration in the name of Richard Rothschild dated October 13, 2015.

This same information and images from this registration have already been used in several other publications and messages, which raise theories about this patent application. Some claim the patent is owned by the Rothschild family, one of the richest in the world and a constant subject of conspiracy theories. Some cite the power that wealth would give the family. Others, anti-Semitic, mention the Rothschild’s Jewish origins.

But the main questions are: if the patent application is real, then in 2015 did anyone already have the information about Covid-19? Would this patent be proof that the virus was not actually discovered in 2019, but was the result of a creation in the laboratory, which was previously predicted? The answer to both questions is the same: no.

This patent was registered in the United States (that’s why the code starts with US, for United States), and registration with “continuation request” (CIP) is allowed there. The 2015 application was for a biometric analysis technique to check for contamination. As the patent has the CIP registration, this authorizes that in the future, when something is discovered that allows the use of this technique, the patent has the use added to its registration.

That is what happened. Realizing that the method he had patented could be used to verify contamination by Covid-19, Richard Rothschild applied for this registration to be added to his patent on May 17, 2020 and his request was granted on September 3 of the same year.

Just as the post indicates a Google search to arrive at the 2015 patent, anyone interested in verifying this history mentioned above can resort to a search on Espacenet, a patent and application research platform developed by the European Patent Office.

There you can see that the application for a “Testing System and Method for Covid-19” in the 2015 patent was only listed in 2020. Rainer Osterwalder, a spokesman for the European Patent Office, also said that “the patent application had no reference to Covid-19 before 2020”.

The exact steps of Rothschild’s patent application can be viewed on Espacenet or via Google Patents. In June 2021 the patent became active, expiring in 2036.

As false information has circulated other times in recent months, the Rothschild family has already commented on its alleged member, owner of the patent. The family owns the Edmond de Rothschild Holding SA group, which manages more than $190 billion in resources and employs 2,600 people in 32 global locations.

A spokesperson for the group told several news and information-checking agencies that “there is no link between Rothschild & Co. and the person named in the patent.”

