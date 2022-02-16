Crack addicts report stories of pain and loss from the drug

posted on 02/15/2022 06:00



On the streets since arriving in Brasília, in 2009, Antônio is in a shelter to get rid of crack – (credit: Photos: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

“I arrived in Brasília going to live on the street and, to survive, I entered the world of crime and drugs. I started stealing, robbing to get crack and I ended up being arrested for it.” This is the testimony of Antônio*, 40 years old, who came from Bahia to the Federal District, in 2009, with only the clothes on his back, after falling into depression due to the death of a brother. It is not difficult to find someone who is in a similar situation to Antônio in the country’s capital. According to the Department of Social Development (Sedes), in December 2021, about 2,400 people were homeless in Brasília. Some due to alcohol abuse and, mainly, crack.

Antônio passes through the sixth temporary shelter and tells a little about his story. He points out that, for those who are chemically dependent, it is not easy to change paths. “I’ve tried quitting crack several times and been through several halfway houses,” he says. Antônio was in prison, but he prefers not to go into details about that period and says he has not committed crimes for a year and eight months. “I don’t give up fighting for my goal, which is to stop using crack, to get out of this life. I’m trying anyway”, he reinforces.





Ronaldo says he has vocational courses, but cannot find a job due to his addiction to crack

(photo: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)





Antônio’s family came to look for him in the DF, however, he did not want to return home and preferred to stay in the capital. Currently, he is in contact with only one of his four children. Excited, the man remembers the only request made by his son. “Although they are not daily conversations, we manage to have a good relationship. The only thing he asks me is for me to come back. Every son wants his father’s presence, whether with a hug, a presence at something at school, a family game”, he ponders. And he makes an alert. “I wish that no one knows any kind of drug, because once it enters, the struggle to get out is very big. It brings a lot of destruction, both for those who use it and for those around them. The name drug is not for nothing. , she is no good”, he concludes.

Shame

Ronaldo*, 36, is in a similar situation. Born in Pernambuco, he came to Brasília 10 years ago. “When I started using crack, I had to spend some time on the streets, because it is difficult to find vacancies in a halfway house. Also because, besides me, there are several other people who go through the same difficulties in relation to drugs”, evaluates. He says he has no intention of returning to his homeland. “I don’t even think about going back, much for the shame. Imagine, you come to Brasília, spend 10 years and come back worse than you left. I feel that they would be very disappointed. Even your own friends, you find one with a car, another with his job and family, well structured, this is frustrating”, he says.

Ronaldo says he has courses as a sushi chef, barber and electrician, but that crack has destroyed opportunities to re-enter the job market. “I am a drug addict, but I am also a human being. I dream, desire, I want to overcome all this and grow in life again. Some people who live under a sunroom may have more character than those who have a roof. to live in”, he points out.

Easy access

Professor of psychiatry at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Brasília (UnB), Raphael Boechat explains that crack is a drug that has an active principle very similar to cocaine, only more potent and dangerous. As the drug is smoked, the smoke is absorbed by the lungs and from there it enters the bloodstream, quickly causing the numbing effect. “The drug can cause damage to the body during this path and, in the brain, it will cause a series of changes, especially in neurotransmitters”, he details. “In this case, we are talking about both dopamine and serotonin, which can lead to these feelings of euphoria and altered consciousness”, lists the doctor.

Boechat stresses that crack is a devastating addictive drug. An intoxicated person can have serious effects of cardiorespiratory arrest, in addition to creating tolerance to the substance. “In this case, the person needs more and more drugs to have the same effect as before. For example, the wave created with one dose now needs two doses”, exemplifies the professor. “With this, the organism feels more, because the brain needs more drug to have the same effect. However, the heart, the lung, will take twice as much drug, and it will be more difficult for them to work, creating more risks for the body”, he adds.

The doctor points out that one of the elements that make crack a danger to society is that it is a very accessible drug. “A stone yields. So, people buy it much cheaper than cocaine, and this makes its use easier, especially for the homeless population”, he ponders. “People who don’t even have money sometimes to eat, manage to buy crack that, in a way, inhibits appetite and takes away hunger. This issue also ends up encouraging use”, he argues.

Public health

Drug addicts who seek help can get free care. The DF Health Department (SES-DF) works through the Alcohol and Drugs Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps AD), with services aimed at providing care and assistance to people with needs related to the consumption of alcohol and other drugs, in various modalities. “Reception, individual assistance, group assistance with different approaches and objectives, home visits, integral reception, among other proposals according to the needs of the territory”, informs the folder.

The monitoring of users by Caps AD begins with the reception of a health professional, in which the history, pattern of use of psychoactive substances and the socio-family and life context of the subject are considered to formulate care strategies of the therapeutic project , adapted to the needs of each user. Reception is universal and daily, without the need to refer other professionals or services.





In 2020, Saúde received 2,014 dependents for treatment

(photo: Minervino Junior/CB/DA Press)





Currently, the secretariat has seven units intended for the care of people with needs related to the consumption of alcohol and other drugs in the DF. “All services characterized as operating 24 hours a day, have beds for detoxification and care for acute conditions that need brief and protective monitoring, day in and day out”, says Saúde.

According to the folder, in 2021, 80,804 attendances were carried out in the seven Caps AD, with 2,014 people being welcomed. “There is no distinction as to the substance used, since the Caps work from a perspective of improving quality of life, social reintegration, autonomy and health promotion, with the individual, their social network, their suffering/illness as the focus of care “, emphasizes the secretary.

*Fictitious names to protect the identities of respondents

combat traffic

In an official note, the Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF) informs that it works constantly against all types of criminal types, including drug trafficking, carrying out various approaches through area prefixes and specialized troops. According to the corporation, in 2021, more than two tons of drugs were seized, with more than 60 kilos of crack.

perverse plot

“As a university professor who has carried out many professional training projects in the area of ​​drugs, chemical dependencies and for the implementation of socio-educational policy — where young people who are involved in crime by involvement with drugs are found — I have always been impressed by the quality of the professionals from the public network of the Federal District, as well as the desire to improve their knowledge on this theme that is still very little recognized in professional training — even in university education.

So, I leave it as my first highlight: maintaining the opportunity for quality qualification for all professionals who are dedicated to the care, assistance and prevention of drug use in different fields of activity. This training includes, in my opinion, opportunities and constant exchanges between professionals, mediated by what we call intervision — a space to share new knowledge to build new actions.

Here, we enter the field of other essential policies such as security policies and the promotion of human rights, not to mention crime reduction policies that are responsible for the largest number of incarcerations in the Brazilian prison network. And, here, the sad reality that we do not want and we cannot ignore: the parallel power of the drug trade that dominates the prisons. And the biggest stain that lacerates us: the juvenile mortality of our youth used as easy and cheap labor in this business that is getting richer and richer, always at the expense of those who we all know who they are, but we can’t even guide in electoral campaigns and , nor in educational policies. Prevention must be carried out by strengthening the educational territory in its protective dimension and the social insertion of young people.

Deepening the knowledge of this delicate interface between drugs and violence is the great challenge, in my opinion, for deepening in all areas of knowledge. Many people think that drug policy is reduced to decriminalization, when, in fact, it is a matter of advancing policies to control this trade that poses risks to users, both licit and illicit drugs.

Each of us has our part in this story, and we should not wait to act competently and engaged in the care of those who become ill from abusive drug use and those who enter the retail trade and put their lives at risk, in a plot complex and perverse relationship between winning and losing life.”

Maria Fátima Olivier Sudbrack, professor at the Department of Clinical Psychology at the University of Brasília (UnB)

seek help

Caps AD II Guará: QE 23, Special Area Y/N, Basement of the Health Center 02, Guará 2

Caps AD II Santa Maria: Q. 312, Conj. H, House 12, Santa Maria Norte

Caps AD II Sobradinho: AR 17, Farm 14 (former Health Center nº 3), Sobradinho 2

Caps AD II Itapoã: Annex II, Itapoã Administrative Complex, Q. 378, Conj. A, AE 4, West Lake, Itapoã

Caps AD III Ceilândia (24h): QNN 01, Conj. A, lot 45/47, Av. Leste, Ceilândia Norte

Caps AD III Fern (24h): QS 107, Conj. 8, lots 3, 4 and 5, Fern

Caps AD III Brasilia (24h): SCS, Q. 5, Block C, Store 73, South Wing