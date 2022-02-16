Credit card revolving interest already exceeds 350% per year

The revolving interest, which has been rising for six consecutive months, ended the year 2021 with an advance of 21.8%. As a result, the rate went from 329% per year in January to 349.6% per year in December. This is the highest rate since August 2017. The values ​​were released on the 28th by the Central Bank. Revolving interest is known as the most expensive type of credit on the market, and is applied when the customer does not pay the full amount of their card bill. So, to find out more, check out below.

Thus, according to the Central Bank, interest on overdrafts also increased last year. In this case, they went from 120.3% per year in January to 127.6% per year in December. This value is also higher than the rate of 115.6% per year, recorded in December of the previous year. It is important to mention that, since 2020, the modality cannot exceed the ceiling of 8% per month, equivalent to 151.8% per year.

In addition, the average interest rate charged by financial institutions also increased in 2021, going from 20% per year in January to 24.4% per year in December. It is worth mentioning that, for individuals, the increase went from 24.3% per year to 28.7%. The average rate of financing for companies rose from 13.4% to 17.4% per year.

Finally, the Central Bank stated that the increase in rates is mainly due to the hikes in the Selic rate. In 2021, the rate reached 2%, but ended last year at 9.25%. Today, it is at 10.75% per year. The institution also pointed to an increase in the payroll loan rate, which advanced slightly more slowly. In this case, it went from 21.4% per year at the end of 2021 to 18.9% per year in January.

