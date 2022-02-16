Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Above $44K, NYSE May Launch NFT Market, Capital Wave Ready to Enter Industry

The easing of tensions in Ukraine with the start of withdrawals of Russian military units boosted stock markets around the world and renewed investors’ appetite for cryptocurrencies. After rising about 4% yesterday, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading close to stability over the last 24 hours, above $44K.

As expected by some analysts, Ethereum (ETH) outperformed the major digital currency and advanced close to 8% on Wednesday. Today, as BTC stabilizes, it operates up 1.4% at $3,135.

The advance of cryptocurrency followed the stock market. The Nasdaq technology index rose 2.5% yesterday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 advanced 1.2% and 1.5%, respectively.

Investors remain concerned about the rise in the US producer price index (PPI), which reached 9.8% in January, in yet another sign that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may adopt a more aggressive monetary policy and, with this, affect the performance of risky assets.

For Oanda Americas senior analyst Edward Moya, the figure raises expectations that inflation will increase for longer, which should encourage the Fed to start its rate hike cycle with a half-basis-point increase.

However, Seth Ginns of cryptocurrency investment firm CoinFund takes a more upbeat tone and notes that the Fed showed caution after stronger-than-expected jobs data earlier this month, and that crypto markets “ignored” the high number of PPI” yesterday.

“Things are not slowing down as much as expected. If they (Fed) see things slowing down, they’ll give up the grip [monetário]. if you see things [o PPI] remaining strong, they will fight inflation,” he said in an appearance on CoinDesk TV on Tuesday (15).

Watch: What do tensions in Ukraine have to do with Bitcoin? Ohm Research Analyst Responds on Crypto+

For now, the support (area with a lot of buying interest) of $40,000 remains intact, indicating that any pullbacks should stop at this level and rise again. According to technical analyst Damanick Dantes, indicators point out that buyers should keep their appetite as long as BTC does not fall below this level.

In the longer term, it points out that bullish impulse signals are improving on the weekly chart, which is positive as long as support holds between $30k and $40k.

The monthly chart, on the other hand, suggests a limit to new highs: even if it continues to appreciate, Bitcoin should be limited to $46,000 to $50,000 this month, says the expert.

Among altcoins, the positive highlight of the day is Neo (NEO), which is up 11.7% after starting the process of upgrading to a better network and closing a deal to develop a blockchain for the Chinese government.

On the negative end, the worst result is again from BitTorrendOLD (BTTOLD), the old version of BitTorrent (BTT) that loses its usefulness as users migrate to the new cryptocurrency network.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:15 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 44,095.58 +0.1% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,135.95 +1.4% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 431.04 +1.1% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.830796 +0.2% Cardano (ADA) US$ 102.84 +0.1%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Neo (NEO) $24.85 +11.7% Decentraland (MANA) $3.31 +8.4% Axie infinity (AXS) US$ 64.63 +7.8% Celsius Network (CEL) $3.44 +7.7% Theta Fuel (TFUEL) US$ 0.227393 +7.4%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

BitTorendOLD (BTTOLD) US$ 0.00165396 -25.3% Leo Token (LEO) $5.74 -7.9% ZCash (ZEC) US$ 123.13 -4.4% Cell (CELO) $3.08 -2.6% Elrond (EGLD) US$ 191.69 -2.5%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed on the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 41.10 +4.71% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 54.85 +3.7% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 48.00 +6.66% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 14.40 +3.74% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 11.70 +6.36% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 8.55 +4.9%

See the main crypto market news for this Wednesday (16):

NYSE may launch NFTs market, trademark filings indicate

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark an online service that offers various digital products, including NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and digital artwork.

If the exchange follows these plans, it will be competing with companies like OpenSea and Rarible that offer NFT marketplaces.

In April, the NYSE created its first set of NFTs in honor of six tech stocks that debuted on the exchange, including Spotify, Roblox and Coupang. At the time, the exchange said it was not selling the NFTs, and that they were for commemorative purposes only.

Wave of Capital Ready to Enter Crypto, Says Galaxy Digital

Major institutions are awaiting more regulatory clarity, but a “really substantial wave” of capital is poised to enter the cryptocurrency sector, Damien Vanderwilt, co-chair and head of global markets at Galaxy Digital, said while attending a symposium yesterday.

Vanderwilt stated that major traditional financial players have already created cryptocurrency working groups, but “institutional wallets haven’t really come into our industry in any significant way.”

According to Vanderwilt, his conversations with investors suggest that many are seeing the recent drop in cryptocurrencies as a buying opportunity.

Galaxy Digital, he said, estimates the current market cap of all coins in the cryptocurrency ecosystem to be just under $3 trillion, excluding areas such as venture investing.

Compared to global wealth estimates of around $450 trillion, this means the total cryptocurrency market cap, excluding venture capital, is only around 40 basis points of total global wealth.

Binance is investigated by the US CVM, says newspaper

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating the relationship between the American arm of cryptocurrency exchange Binance and two companies owned by the broker’s founder Changpeng Zhao. The information is from The Wall Street Journal.

2019 corporate documents and former executives confirmed the executive’s ties to Sigma Chain AG and Merit Peak Ltd., which trade cryptocurrencies on Binance.US as market makers. The sources said that Zhao was in control of both at the end of last year.

The main concern is whether companies receive preferential treatment from the exchange in terms of access or speed, according to The Wall Street Journal.

