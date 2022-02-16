Cyberpunk 2077 gets PS5 gameplay with next-gen patch

During this Tuesday’s special broadcast (15), CD Projekt Red revealed an unprecedented gameplay Cyberpunk 2077 running on ps5showing how the game is running on the new generation of consoles, which include the Xbox Series X and S (which received the free update today, along with the PlayStation 5). The news arrives in patch 1.5, which also brings free DLC.

Graphic and mechanical improvements

The gameplay trailer shows a more polished version of the game, which had numerous technical issues at launch, in addition to displaying the entire snippet running at 60 fps and apparently with good image quality. According to official information, the The game’s next gen patch also features “ray tracing, dynamic 4K, faster loading times, and various other technical improvements.”

During the broadcast, CD Projekt Red revealed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X will have two modes: Performance and Ray Tracing. In Performance mode, both consoles run at 60fps and 4K, with Screenspace Reflections set to Medium and half the resolution. The Ray Tracing mode brings 4K resolution and ray tracing shadows, Screenspace Reflections on High and half the resolution, but running at 30 fps.

However, both modes feature dynamic resolution and can drop below 4K in pixel count at stress points. The Xbox Series S has only one mode: 1440p, 30 fps and no ray tracing.

Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5:

Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X:

It is difficult to say for now if the version of Cyberpunk 2077 lives up to fan expectations, but for now, the gameplay shows much more refined gameplay and visuals. Apparently, there are no frame drops and performance issues, and there are no apparent bugs.

Enhancements to the world of Cyberpunk 2077

In addition, developers showed more of the skill tree overhaul and gameplay news. Among the rebalances, CD Projekt Red highlighted changes to player Perks, which are now substantially different to offer different gameplay styles, combat, and the economy (which has now changed item inflation and price). Additionally, new mechanics such as knives returning after being thrown have been added. Check out!

Another point that the company revealed were improvements in the quality of life and in various elements of the city of Night City, whether in the setting, vehicles or even behavior of NPCs (which now appear in greater numbers).

The first improvement mentioned was the change in the behavior of traffic in the metropolis, which reacts to aggressive behavior by the player. For example, if the protagonist shoots in the middle of the street, cars can run away in panic and cause accidents, in addition to generating more realistic behavior with the situation.

Following the same principle, citizens also sketch more realistic reactions if the player presents hostile attitudes. In gameplay, we’ve seen that shooting upwards will bring chaos to the streets, but some NPCs can shoot back.

Finally, the first-person cameras while driving have been reworked, the bikes have neon wheels that can be activated, there are better filters in the menus to better navigate Night City, reworked menus to change the time of day and much more.

Cyberpunk 2077’s First Free DLC

During the broadcast, the developer released the details of the first free DLC of Cyberpunk 2077. They are basically three: new weapons (in addition to more rotating stock during daytime hours), new customization options for protagonist V (in addition to the possibility of changing the look in the middle of the game), the option to customize V’s apartment and buy new houses in Night City.

We’ll have to wait and see the public reception with the PS5, Xbox Series X and S version, which arrived today, but CD Projekt Red’s tone is one of trying to redeem itself for the troubled launch. And you, what did you think of the gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077 running on the new generation of consoles? Acceptable? Or are you still sinning in some respect? Leave your comment below!