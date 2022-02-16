Cyberpunk 2077 is 50% off on the PS Store

CD Projekt RED revealed, on Tuesday (15), several news for Cyberpunk 2077, including that the PS5 version was released – as the leaks suggested. To celebrate the debut of the new generation, the futuristic RPG has 50% off on the PS Store until the day March 3.

The full price of the bond is R$ 249.50, but with the reduction it drops to BRL 124.75. The version available on the store covers both PS4 and PS5, so this could be a good opportunity to expand the library and, who knows, give the game another chance.

At the beginning of December, the Polish studio promised that it would release the new version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the first months of 2022. Now, the community is waiting for the upgrade of The Witcher 3 to current consoles, scheduled for the period between April and June.

The futuristic RPG had a debut surrounded by controversy in December 2020, and was even removed from the PS Store afterwards due to problems with player refunds. Several updates were made available over time, but now the game seems to be much better compared to its launch version.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update Released Alongside Next-Gen Version

In the dedicated stream of the game, CDPR also revealed a list of significant improvements for Cyberpunk 2077, such as bug fixes, texture fixes and more. In addition, new weapons, missions and even house rentals were implemented in the update. Know more!