Deadline for redemption of R$ 7.9 million of Nota Paulista ends today; know how to do

This Tuesday (15) is the last day for consumers in the state of São Paulo to redeem R$ 7.9 million in credits from the Nota Fiscal Paulista. Since October 2020, the validity period of credits has increased from five years to 12 months after release.

The program, created in 2007, distributes up to 30% of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) collected in the state to consumers who request an invoice with identification of the number of the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) or National Corporate Taxpayer Registry. (CNPJ).

The refunded credits are proportional to the values ​​of the tax documents and released monthly. The amount is available to consumers in the Nota Fiscal Paulista system, which can be accessed via a mobile application or the internet.

The balance can be credited to a registered account or used to pay Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) 2022.

How to redeem the credits

Access the system with the CPF or CNPJ and the password registered in the Nota Fiscal Paulista program; if it is the first access, it will be necessary to click on “Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas” or “Cadastros de Pessoas Jurídicas” and register

In the “Current Account” menu, click on “Use Credits”

Choose between “Credit in Current Account”, “Credit in Savings Account” or “Discharge or reduction in the IPVA value”; the option “Discount on IPVA” is only available in the month of October.

How to transfer credits

Select the options “Credit in Current Account” or “Credit in Savings Account”

The system already fills in the name and CPF/CNPJ of the account holder and shows the available balance

Fill in the fields: Bank code, bank, branch, branch digit, account number, account digit and amount to be transferred; the account must belong to the holder and, in the case of savings, cannot be linked to a current account and must be from a banking institution that accepts DOC/TED transfers for savings

The next step is to click on “Confirm”

(With information from Agência Brasil)

