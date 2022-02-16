Deadline for submitting income tax returns starts on March 2

The declaration of Income tax starts in the first week of March, on the 2nd. Those who have all the documents ready and manage to deliver the declaration in the first few days are more likely to receive the refund at the beginning of the payment.

The deadline to declare the IR goes until April 30. The list of all required documents is now available on the Federal Revenue website. Thus, taxpayers can anticipate the organization of the declaration to avoid any mishap.

Declaration starts in March

Care when making the IR declaration is essential not to fall into the fine mesh. That is, do not leave any documents out to avoid problems with the IRS. For this year, some novelties are valid in the declaration, such as the possibility of including expenses with Covid-19 exams in the list of medical expenses.

Despite the novelty, not all tests will be considered by the IRS. For example, tests performed in a pharmacy will not be considered, even if the taxpayer has the invoice.

So, in this final stretch before the start of the declaration deadline, the experts’ tip is organization. With all the paperwork, such as receipts and reports, it is simpler to fulfill the commitment without leaving something important out.

Another tip is to take advantage of part of the information provided in the IR statement in the previous year. Therefore, those who make the declaration in the first days of March are less likely to experience unforeseen events, such as cases in which the Federal Revenue system becomes congested and slower.

In addition, those who miss the deadline for the declaration that ends on April 30 can pay a fine for delay. The guideline for those who are unable to gather all the documents by the deadline is, first, to file the IR statement within the scheduled time frame. And then make the rectification, with all the missing documents. This is a way out to not miss the deadline and not pay a fine.

After the declaration, taxpayers must follow the Federal Revenue portal to check if there is any pending or any notification of correction of the data has arrived.