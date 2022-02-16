Deolane Bezerra about Maria’s aggression at BBB22: “They were going to kick us both out”

There is no talk about anything else on social media other than Maria’s expulsion from BBB22. Up until Deolane Bezerra decided to comment on the matter. On her Instagram, the lawyer admitted that she was surprised by what happened. But if it had been up to her, he would have fought back. That is, the influencer believes that it would have been expels along with the ex-sister.

“My God, my people, Instagram only has ‘Big Brother Brasil’. What is this, people? What a waste of the illness that the other one took, right? She took a shower, one still on the head and the other was kicked out“, commented Deolanestill surprised by the latest events of the edition.

Although, Deolane stated that she would also have been expelled from the BBB22 because, unlike Natalia, would probably have retaliated against the ‘bailout’. “If the party was on me, the two of us would be expelled together. It would come and go, right? Or she wouldn’t be expelled because it’s self-defense, right, Brazil?“, he joked.

It is worth remembering that, before the season premiere, rumors emerged that Deolane Bezerra would be on BBB22. However, the lawyer explained that she would not participate in a reality show precisely because of her temperament. The doctor has said several times that she’s not the type to take the shit home.

“God forbid these things, I’m out. ‘Oh, Deolane, go’, I won’t give a damn. I won’t!“, he said. Apparently, we won’t have Deolane Bezerra at the “Big Brother Brazil” and not in “The farm” – at least for now.

