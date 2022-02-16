Dinosaur found inside prehistoric crocodile’s stomach

A group of paleontologists unearthed the fossilized skeletal remains of an unknown type of crocodile, with the abdominal part well preserved. One factor that caught the attention of experts was the presence of parts of a juvenile ornithopod dinosaur inside the stomach area of ​​the prehistoric reptile.

Evidence indicates that the fossil is a confractosuchus sauroktonos, a species of freshwater crocodile as old as the Cretaceous period. The discovery took place in Queensland, Australia, where the animal lived about 145 million years ago, according to the researchers. The material was published in the scientific journal Gondwana Research on Friday (11).

Among the animal’s fossilized remains are an almost complete skull with teeth and a postcranial skeleton without the tail and hind limbs.

Inside the 2.5-meter-long crocodile’s stomach, experts identified that the partially digested animal was a young ornithopod, a species of large herbivorous dinosaurs. “Collectively, the ornithopod remains comprise three dorsal vertebrae, two sacral centers, three distal caudal centers, both proximal femurs, left tibia, and various other elements; all presumably from a single individual,” the article reads. “These intestinal contents strangely represent the first recorded skeletal remains of ornithopods in the region and may represent a new species.”

According to the Australian Museum of the Age of Dinosaurs (AAOD), responsible for the discovery, this is the first evidence of a crocodile preying on a dinosaur in Australia.

Relatively well preserved skull confractosuchus sauroktonos Image: Publicity/Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum

Initially, the sample confractosuchus sauroktonos was preserved in a mass of siltstone sedimentary rock. However, the fragment suffered structural impacts that consequently revealed several small bones from the other creature’s skeleton.

To identify the bones inside the crocodile, experts used X-rays and microtomography. The process also relied on advanced computerization capabilities to produce a 3D reconstruction of the bones. As 35% of the crocodile was preserved, the researchers were able to recover most of the reptile’s skull. With these efforts to recognize the crocodile, hitherto unknown, it was also possible to discover that the prey inside the stomach was a baby, weighing about 1.7 kg.

“While Confractosuchus wasn’t specialized in eating dinosaurs, it wouldn’t skip an easy meal, like a young ornithopod like this found in its stomach,” said Matt White, research associate at AAOD. “It is likely that dinosaurs constituted an important part of the ecological food web resources in the Cretaceous.”

White believes that this rare discovery could open doors for researchers to new information about the fauna that lived in the Australian territory in the past and their survival conditions. “Given the lack of comparable global specimens, this prehistoric crocodile and its last meal will continue to provide clues to the relationships and behaviors of animals that inhabited Australia millions of years ago.”

THE confractosuchus sauroktonos is the second crocodile revealed in the Winton Formation region, an ancient geological deposit in the state of Queensland. In the settlement, a 96-million-year-old pterosaur was identified in October 2019, as well as other important fossils.