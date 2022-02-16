Discover the memorial to the unknown soldier in Moscow, visited by President Jair Bolsonaro | World

President Jair Bolsonaro visited, on the morning of this Wednesday (16), the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia.

The landmark is a memorial to commemorate the human losses of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) during World War II (1939-1945).

More than 20 million Soviet civilians and soldiers died in the conflict.

The USSR had a communist government and, therefore, the soldiers to whom President Jair Bolsonaro paid tribute on his visit to Moscow were the armed wing of the defense of communism in opposition to the advance of Nazi-fascism in Europe.

The tomb is on the wall of the Kremlin, the famous seat of the Russian Executive. The body that was buried is that of an unknown soldier who died in 1945.

There is a five-pointed star on the site, which is a communist symbol. In that star there is a pyre. The stone is red, the color of Soviet communism. There is also a sculpture of the USSR flag, which includes a hammer and sickle, other communist symbols.

Bolsonaro laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

It is common, as is customary procedure, for leaders of other countries to visit the site: UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace was in Moscow on February 11 and went to the Tomb to pay tribute. Angela Merkel of Germany, a country defeated in World War II, brought flowers to the memorial in 2015.

Other Brazilian presidents who went to Moscow, such as Michel Temer, also visited the tomb.

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

In 1966, to honor the 25th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, the ashes of the Unknown Soldier were buried near the Kremlin wall in Aleksandrovsk Garden. The memorial opened the following year, in 1967.

There are still people searching for the missing in action, and Russian Defense Ministry experts and volunteers are organizing expeditions and researching archival documents in hopes of discovering the fate of these soldiers.

In addition to the memorial, Russia has a holiday on December 3 to commemorate the dead and missing in World War II.

The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) consisted of 15 republics, each theoretically equal in its rights as sister nations, but which was politically dominated by Russia. The union ended in December 1991.

In World War II, the Soviet Union made up the Allied group, which also included the United Kingdom, France, the United States and Brazil. They fought against the Axis countries: Germany, Italy and Japan.

President Jair Bolsonaro met this Wednesday morning (16), around 7:40 am Brasília time, with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. Moscow is six hours ahead of official Brazilian time. To Putin, Bolsonaro said that the two countries have “a lot to collaborate in various areas”.

“I am very happy and honored by your invitation. We are in solidarity with Russia. Much to collaborate in various areas. Defense, oil and gas, agriculture. Meetings are happening. I am sure that even this passage here is a portrait for the world that we can grow a lot with our bilateral relations”, said Bolsonaro alongside the Russian president and the interpreters.