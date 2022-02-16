Doctor Hélio Angotti assumes the position of ‘Captain Chloroquine’ in Health

The declared Olavista doctor Hélio Angotti Neto left the command of the Ministry of Health’s Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs (SGTIE) to assume the position that was held by doctor Mayra Pinheiro, known as “Captain Chloroquine”.

Angotti Neto was responsible for the technical note, published by the ministry in January, which placed chloroquine as effective against covid-19, and the vaccine not. The drug has already been proven ineffective against the disease, and is even contraindicated by the WHO (World Health Organization).

Mayra Pinheiro was dismissed the day before yesterday from the Secretary of Management of Work and Education in Health (SGTES) and assumed the undersecretary of Federal Medical Expertise of the Secretary of Welfare, linked to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. She announced that she will step down from this new position “at the opportune moment, following the legislation and the electoral calendar”, to run for a seat in the Chamber in this year’s elections for Ceará, her home state.

With the departure of Angotti Neto from the position, who assumes the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs is the director of the Department of Pharmaceutical Assistance and Strategic Inputs, Sandra de Castro Barros. The changes were published in today’s edition of the Official Gazette (DOU).

Queiroga’s friend is promoted

The Ministry of Health also made a third exchange in strategic positions in the portfolio. The director of the Department of Specialized and Thematic Care, Maíra Batista Botelho, was promoted to head of the Department of Specialized Health Care. She replaces Sérgio Okane, who was exonerated.

According to Congresso em Foco, partner site of the UOL, Botelho is a friend of Minister Marcelo Queiroga and her promotion was already being considered by the head of the portfolio in this restructuring. While the appointment was still a possibility, Botelho’s name caused discomfort in Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries), Conasems (National Council of Municipal Secretaries) and among the CEOs of the main hospitals.

THE UOL contacted Conass and is awaiting a response.