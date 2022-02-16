The dollar has appreciated annually against the real in every year since 2017, from BRL 3.25 in December 2016 to BRL 5.576 at the end of 2021, accumulating a rise of 71.6% in this period. But, in the first two months of this year, the American currency has been showing signs of decline. The low compared to the Brazilian currency until Tuesday (15) is 7.1%.

Is this trend here to stay and can it take the dollar below R$5? Or is this behavior fleeting, as it happened eight months ago? Market professionals heard by the UOL say that if a bigger drop occurs, it is difficult to sustain the currency below that value. Understand in detail below.

Why is the dollar falling?

Fees: The main reason behind the fall in the dollar is the increase in interest rates, according to market professionals. Throughout 2021, the basic interest rate (Selic) jumped from 2% to 9.25%. At the first meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) this year, on February 2, the rate rose further, reaching 10.75%.

Financial institutions and consultancies say the Central Bank should continue raising interest rates, up to at least 12.25%, to try to contain inflation.

The higher the interest rate, the greater the gain offered by fixed income investments in Brazil. This increases the interest of Brazilian and foreign investors in these applications here in the country.

This attracts dollars to the country. BC data show that this year, up to February 4, net inflows – already discounting outflows – reached US$ 9.5 billion. To compare, throughout 2021, the cash flow was negative by US$ 3.7 billion.

Interest makes you forget the risks

Foreign investors remain concerned about economic and political uncertainties in Brazil. The main suspicion is whether the government will control public debt, say market professionals.

But interest rates have risen to such an extent that the gains offered by fixed income investments here, much greater than in the United States or Europe, outweigh the risk of uncertainty.

Unfortunately, Brazil has once again become world champion in real interest rates. An 11% yield is much higher than a 1% or 2% gain in the United States. These interest rates are shielding Brazil from short-term news. The market is ignoring the big risks.

Roberto Motta, head of the derivatives desk at Genial Investimentos

Other factors besides interest

Market professionals also say that the dollar has room to retreat further, and may even test quotes around R$5 again during this first semester, as happened last year. For them, the rise in interest rates in Brazil will continue to influence this trend, boosted by three more factors:

Expectations of interest rate hikes in the United States: The chief economist at BV bank, Roberto Padovani, points out that interest rates in Brazil were already rising since last year, but the dollar’s downward movement gained strength in January this year.

According to him, this has now happened because of a movement of price adjustments in assets around the world, after a change in communication from the Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank of the United States), warning that interest rates may start to rise more strongly in the American economy.

This affected equity in the United States, leading to a greater search for fixed income. The point is that there are still uncertainties about how interest rates will rise in the United States. So, the global investor’s strategy was to look for markets where assets are discounted. And this is bringing a greater allocation of resources in Brazil.

Roberto Padovani, BV bank

commodities: Brazil is a major exporter of raw materials, such as ores and grains, which appreciated again at the beginning of 2022. The rise in these products at the moment continues to favor the entry of foreign currency into the country, which reduces the value of the dollar.

discounts: The devaluation of almost 40% of the real just during the pandemic and the fall in assets, such as shares on the stock exchange, made investments in Brazil cheaper for foreigners. These discounted assets also attract casual investors who bring dollars here.

See the variation of the commercial dollar against the real

2022 : – 7.1%

: – 7.1% 2021 : +7.5%

: +7.5% 2020 : +29.3%

: +29.3% 2019 : +3.6%

: +3.6% 2018 : +16.8%

: +16.8% 2017 : +1.9%

: +1.9% 2016: -17.6%

Could the dollar fall below R$5?

The dollar should be worth between R$4.20 and R$4.90, say economists from banks and consulting firms, if the fundamentals of the Brazilian economy were considered, such as external accounts, labor productivity, public accounts and the difference in the rate of interest in relation to the rest of the world, for example.

Despite this space that the real would have to recover against the dollar, the same economists who made these calculations above admit that, at some point, foreign investors may return to balance the risks of Brazil and stop investing here in the country.

They claim that this uncertainty prevents the dollar from falling below R$5 in a sustainable way.

XP’s economic team, led by chief economist Caio Megale, says that models using domestic and external variables suggest the exchange rate could be between R$4.20 and R$4.75.

But he points out that the pandemic still leaves Brazil in an uncertain economic situation, especially because of the fragility of public accounts and the growing demand for spending on social programs and infrastructure that the next government must face.

Thus, we believe that the exchange rate misalignment will continue, at least until the economic guidelines for the next government are clearer. Our official projection still points to a nominal exchange rate of BRL 5.70 at the end of this year and BRL 5.30 at the end of 2023.

Caio Megale, XP Investimentos

3 factors that can feed the dollar’s rise

Specialists point out that there are at least three factors that can interrupt the downward trend of the dollar and feed back the appreciation of the American currency, including this semester.

Interest rate hike in the US: If in fact the United States raises interest rates faster and stronger than expected until last year, the dollar will appreciate all over the world, including Brazil.

Risk of conflict in Europe: A conflict between Ukraine and Russia creates uncertainties about the global economy, leading companies and investors to seek security in assets such as the dollar and gold, to the detriment of investments in emerging markets, considered more unstable, in the case of Brazil.

elections: Doubts about what will be the economic policy in Brazil from 2023 will continue to stir the markets with each declaration of pre-candidates or speculation about government proposals.