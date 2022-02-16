Dollar drops to lowest price in 5 months with international relief; Stock market goes up

Exchange closes below BRL 5.20 for the first time in 2022; Ibovespa recovers 114 thousand points and returns to October level

The main indicators of financial market Brazil closed in the positive field this Tuesday, 15, with the cooling of tension on the Ukrainian border after the Russian government has said that it will withdraw part of the troops from the region. In the domestic scenario, investors continued to monitor the projects in Congress to seek to stop the rise in fuel prices and the impacts of the measures on government accounts. THE dollar registered a drop of 0.72%, quoted at R$ 5.181 – the lowest price since September 6 and the first time below R$ 5.20 this year. The exchange rate reached the maximum of R$ 5.217, while the minimum did not exceed R$ 5.167. The US currency ended the day before with a decline of 0.46%, at R$ 5.219. Following the recovery of global markets, the Ibovespa, reference of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, closed for the sixth day higher, with an advance of 0.82%, recovering 114,828 points. This is the highest level for the trading session since September 15. The main indicator of the B3 ended this Monday, 14, with a rise of 0.29%, at 113,899 points.

Markets around the world reflected the decrease in signs of invasion of the Ukraine by Russian troops after President Vladimir Putin say that it intends to start negotiations with the United States and NATO to ease the tension. In a press conference with German leader Olaf Scholz, the Russian stressed that he does not seek to resolve the situation through weapons. Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Russia informed that part of the troops that carried out exercises in military districts on the border with the neighboring country are returning to the bases. Despite the signals, US President Joe Biden reaffirmed that Russian military action in Ukraine is still a strong possibility and made new threats of sanctions to Putin’s government. The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) landed in Moscow on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the 16th, he has a meeting with the Russian leader, and is also expected to meet with local and Brazilian businessmen.

On the domestic agenda, attention continued on the developments of the government and the Congress to close a deal on a project that will stop the rise in fuels. Initially, the negotiations pointed to a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that would focus on the tax waiver of all fuels. The measure, however, is resisted by the Ministry of Economy, which defends changes only in the taxation of diesel. The clashes generate fear among investors as they indicate an increase in public spending in the midst of the electoral process. For analysts, the growth of distrust with the government’s accounts may lead to the advance of the dollar and neutralize the benefits proposed by the PEC.