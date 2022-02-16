Dollar has another fall and closes below R$ 5.20 for the first time in the year | Economy

The dollar closed lower on Tuesday (15), with investors monitoring signs of easing in tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The US currency retreated 0.74%, quoted at R$ 5.1802. It is the first time that the dollar closed below R$ 5.20 in 2022. See more quotes.

On Monday, the dollar closed down 0.43%, at R$ 5.2186 – the lowest price since September 6 of last year (R$ 5.1764). With today’s result, started to accumulate a drop of 1.17% in the week, 2.36% in the month and 7.08% in the year.

On the international stage, Russia withdrew some of the troops carrying out military exercises from regions bordering Ukraine and sent the soldiers back to their bases. However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a temporary sign of some sort of significant pullback.

On the domestic agenda, the General Price Index-10 (IGP-10) accelerated to 1.98% in February, after having advanced 1.79% in the previous month, under the weight of commodities and wholesale fuels.

Market participants have attributed the performance of the real to the perception that Brazil is attractive for new flows of foreign money, with the high level of basic interest rates increasing the profitability of the local fixed income market.

The more new foreign flow into the local equity market, the greater the dollar supply and therefore the more downward pressure on the US currency.