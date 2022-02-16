Dollar is R$ 5.18, lowest since September; Stocks close higher

The dollar ended today down 0.72%, quoted at R$ 5.18 on sale. This is the first time in the year that the currency is below R$ 5.20. The last time the dollar registered this price was September 3, 2021. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), closed the day up 0.82%, at 114,828.18 points – thus , the weekly difference was positive by 1.11% and the annual difference by 9.55%.

Compared to last week, the dollar fell by 1.18%. Compared to January, the US currency was down 2.36% and, compared to 2021, 7.09%.

The US currency entered its sixth week of decline and, quoted around R$5.20, the dollar has this month the lowest sales values ​​since September 21, 2021.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Russia withdraws some of the troops

Investors around the world breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday at the news that some Russian military units were returning to their bases after exercises near Ukraine, after days of American and British warnings that Moscow could invade their neighbor. any time.

In the wake of this information, “risk assets are showing a marked movement of risk taking”, commented on a blog Dan Kawa, CIO of TAG Investimentos.

“We still have to live with this risk for some time. In any case, it is natural to assume that, if the retreat of the Russian army is confirmed, there is some risk premium to be consumed” in the assets, he added.

High interest rate attracts investors

In addition to the geopolitical tension, Kawa pointed to the opening of interest rates in the United States – which occurs when the market prices the approach of rising borrowing costs – and the perception of a tighter posture on the part of the main central banks as “a subject much more structural and with the potential for a more persistent impact on the markets”.

“I believe there is a constraint on the extent to which risky assets can perform positively” in the midst of this scenario, he said.

Yields on US sovereign bonds are at more than two-year highs on some maturities, as the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, all but confirmed that it will start raising interest rates in March. Most markets are betting this rise will be 0.5 percentage point, an aggressive move that would have the potential to boost the dollar globally.

Even so, the real has been quite resilient at the beginning of the year – the dollar registered its fifth consecutive weekly decline against the Brazilian currency last Friday, and accumulated a low of 6.5% in the year.

Several market participants have attributed this behavior to the high level of the Selic rate, as a greater interest rate differential between Brazil and large economies makes the real more attractive to investors seeking high returns. Domestic borrowing costs are currently at 10.75% a year, while in the US the rate is close to zero.

(With Reuters and AFP)