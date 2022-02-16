Dollar operates in fall and reaches R$ 5.15 | Economy

The dollar opened lower this Wednesday (16), following the series of losses of the currency against the real this year, with the market reflecting relief in tensions between Russia and Ukraine and continuing to see attractive returns in the Brazilian currency.

At 9:33 am, the US currency retreated 0.21%, quoted at R$ 5.1693. The lowest so far, it reached R$ 5.1568. See more quotes.

On Tuesday, the dollar closed down 0.74%, at R$5.1802. It was the first time in the year that it ended below R$ 5.20. As a result, started to accumulate a fall of 2.36% in the month and 7.08% in the year.

Dollar at R$ 5.20: understand why the currency is falling this year and know if it’s time to buy

Russian ambassador denies alleged invasion of Ukraine this Wednesday (16)

On the international scene, the focus of attention continues to be the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. On Wednesday, Russia announced the end of military maneuvers and the withdrawal of part of its troops in the Crimean peninsula, reducing fears of a war in the region.

In the US, the minutes of the last meeting of the Fed (Federal Reserve, the US central bank) will be released this Wednesday.

Market participants have attributed the performance of the real in recent weeks to the perception that Brazil is attractive for new inflows of foreign money, with the high level of basic interest rates increasing the profitability of the local fixed income market.

The more new foreign flow into the local equity market, the greater the dollar supply and therefore the more downward pressure on the US currency.

Analysts warn that the downward trajectory of the dollar against the real may be transitory.