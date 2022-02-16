Economist Carlos Kawall leaves the manager of the Safra family and will dedicate himself to wines – Pequenas Empresas Grandes Negócios

+



Economist Carlos Kawall, director and head of Macroeconomics at Asa Investments, left the role last Friday, after two years in the position.

(Photo: Playback/Pexels)

In a text message released by him, Kawall indicated that he will enjoy a sabbatical period, during which he intends to dedicate himself to wine production, one of his passions. He and his wife, Priscila, already produce Gomez Kawall wines in Valle de Uco, in Mendoza, Argentina.

A replacement for the post has not yet been appointed. The information was revealed by the Bloomberg news agency.

Asa was created in 2019 by Alberto Safra, one of the four sons of banker Joseph Safra, who passed away in December 2020.

Alberto Safra founded the manager after leaving the family bank due to disagreements with his brothers about the direction of the institution.

Kawall had worked for nine years as chief economist at Safra and, before that, he also headed the economics area of ​​Citibank in Brazil for eight years.

He was then appointed Finance and Capital Markets Director at BNDES in 2004, during the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Still in PT’s government, Kawall was secretary of the National Treasury of Brazil for a short period of time, between April and December 2006.

Kawall’s name entered speculation about Lula’s team

Financial market managers raised the possibility that Kawall’s departure would be linked to his possible move to Lula’s team, who will run for the Presidency of the Republic in search of a third term in this year’s elections.

The financial market has been speculating on names that could occupy the chair of Minister of Economy in an eventual PT government, with the mission of calming investors. But, for now, the former president himself has been centralizing economic discussions.

In the statement released by Kawall, he emphasizes that his departure will start a sabbatical period to dedicate himself to his wine business.

During the Expert XP event last year, the economist criticized the Jair Bolsonaro government because of the fiscal imbalance. He said the country’s tight financial situation could lead to low growth this year.

— There’s not much to do when there are signs from the government that they want to make little cuts in the spending ceiling. The debt team does the best it can, but if the discussion of the presidential election is along the lines of erosion of the fiscal issue and the end of the spending cap, then we will have a very negative situation – he said at the time.

When contacted, Asa Investments did not comment on the matter.