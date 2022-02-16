Elden Ring: See gameplay and minimum game download requirements | Action games

Elden Ring is a new Action RPG game developed by From Software and published by Bandai Namco. The game applies the traditional formula of the Dark Souls series in an open world environment with some new features. The title was a collaboration with Game of Thrones writer George RR Martin and was named the Most Awaited Game at The Game Awards 2021.

The release date is set for February 25 for PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One for BRL 299.90 and for PC via the Steam digital store for BRL 249 .90. Check out more about the game’s gameplay, as well as its minimum and recommended requirements for playing on the computer.

1 of 2 Elden Ring is the new action and RPG game from the creator of Dark Souls that takes the formula of the franchise to a large open world — Photo: Disclosure / Bandai Namco Elden Ring is the new action and RPG game from the creator of Dark Souls that takes the franchise formula to a large open world — Photo: Disclosure / Bandai Namco

The story of Elden Ring tells of a rune-fueled force, the Elden Ring. The ring offered protection to an entire kingdom, ruled by a queen and her demigod children. After a war, each of the children obtained a rune and ended up corrupted by its power, which is also reflected in the world, full of undead creatures. In the role of a member of a group of outcasts, the “Tarnisheds”, the player will have to defeat the demigods and retrieve the runes to restore the Elden Ring, which will make him the “Elden Lord”.

2 of 2 Writer George RR Martin collaborated directly in creating the story of the world of Elden Ring — Photo: Reproduction/Steam Writer George RR Martin collaborated directly in creating the story of the world of Elden Ring — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

The gameplay has some familiar elements from the Dark Souls series, such as a focus on epic boss fights and a high level of difficulty in the game. Virtually all enemies can kill the player and you have to be alert at all times. To defeat the bosses, it will be necessary to understand certain attack behaviors and devise a strategy to win, but before that the player must die several times in failed attempts.

Among the novelties that the game brings to the formula is the interconnected open world, which allows the user to ride his spectral horse in any direction. As in most games in the “Souls” series, there are no limits to where the player can go and it is also not necessary to face the bosses in a certain order, although it is recommended. It is also possible to summon enemy spirits to help in battle, which can make it easier for players to defeat bosses.

Minimum and recommended requirements

Elden Ring – Minimum and recommended requirements Minimum requirements recommended configuration Operational system: Windows 10 Windows 10 or 11 Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X RAM memory: 12 GB 16 GB Video card: GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or Radeon RX 580 4GB GeForce GTX 1070 8GB or Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB DirectX: 12 (Feature Level 12.0) 12 (Feature Level 12.0) Storage: 60 GB of available space 60 GB of available space

with information from GameSpot