Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6): next steps for privatization include shareholder endorsement and new TCU assessment

The technical studies on the Eletrobras privatization process (ELET3;ELET6) were approved yesterday by six votes in favor and one against at the Federal Audit Court (TCU). But the process is not over yet and there are at least two more important steps until it is completed, even requiring a second approval from the TCU.

Before being evaluated again by the ministers, the matter will be discussed next Tuesday (22) at the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE), convened by Eletrobras. At the meeting, the state-owned shareholders need to:

to approve the issuance of new shares of the company on the Brazilian Stock Exchange and in New York, as provided for in the privatization plan;

to approve Eletrobras’ corporate restructuring;

authorize the board of directors to define, negotiate and approve the terms of the offers.

All these items need to be approved at the AGE for privatization to take place.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

With the approval of the shareholders, the process should be discussed again by the TCU in March. If, in the first evaluation, the ministers discussed the grant and other values ​​related to privatization, in the second phase, they will deliberate on the capitalization process itself.

Currently, the Union owns 72.33% of Eletrobras’ voting capital – with privatization, this percentage would be reduced to 45%. The State’s share in the company would be diluted with the issuance of new shares. The privatization model also provides that shareholders will only be able to vote with up to 10% of their capital, regardless of the size of their stake in the company.

The rapporteur for the second assessment of the TCU will be the same as for the first stage, Minister Aroldo Cedraz, who voted in favor of the technical studies of privatization.

“The government’s expectation is that the last stage of the study will be delivered by the beginning of April, at the latest, so that the operation can be completed in May. It is worth noting, however, that the existing concern regarding privatization ends up being compromised by the electoral calendar”, wrote the analysts of Levante Ideias de Investimentos, in a report.

Positive market reaction

Eletrobras shares soared during the first stage of TCU’s assessment, ending yesterday’s session up more than 6%. Shortly before the market closed, the Court already formed a majority for the continuation of the privatization process. Already this Wednesday, assets rise between 1.5% and 2%.

“Part of yesterday’s rise is due to the resolution of concerns about the approval of Eletrobras’ sale price by the TCU”, explain the Levante analysts.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Voting on the technical studies in the Court began in December last year, but TCU Minister Vital do Rêgo asked for a review of the process, claiming that there was a methodological error in the calculation of the value added to the contracts (VAC) of the state-owned company.

According to the minister’s calculations, this failure in the modeling would represent a loss of R$ 34 billion reais for the National Treasury only with the granting bonus of the operation – the amount that the privatized Eletrobras will have to pay to the Union for the renewal of the contracts of the 22 hydroelectric plants of the company.

The main point of controversy presented by Vital was a possible future performance of Eletrobras in the power market. According to the minister, the model presented by the Executive ignores that the company will operate in this market in the future. Thus, according to him, the final value of the Eletrobras sale would be underestimated. This point, however, was not followed by the other ministers of the TCU.

(With Estadão Content)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related