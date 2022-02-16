Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) at TCU, repurchase of Vivara (VIVA3), balance sheets of Raízen (RAIZ4), São Martinho (SMTO3) and more highlights

This Tuesday’s (15th) corporate news highlights PetroRio (PRIO3) that was notified by IBV Brasil Petróleo, its partner in the Wahoo block consortium, about the start of the arbitration procedure. In addition, PetroRio discloses its balance sheet today, after the market closes.

Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3), Banrisul (BRSR6) and Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) also disclose their results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

On the other hand, Banco do Brasil’s balance sheet (BBAS3) released its 4Q21 balance sheet yesterday, which came above expectations. Raízen (RAIZ4), São Martinho (SMTO3), Itaúsa (ITSA4) and Engie (EGIE3) also released their results.

The Federal Audit Court meets to discuss the privatization of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) at 4 pm (Brasilia time).

Petrobras (PETR4;PETR3), in turn, suspended a billion-dollar conviction in the TST in the STF.

Check out the highlights:

Today (15), the TCU meets to discuss the privatization of Eletrobras. The second part of Eletrobras’ privatization, on modeling, should be completed by the technical area between the end of this month and the beginning of March, according to Estadão.

The 1st Panel of the Federal Supreme Court formed a majority to suspend the largest labor conviction in Petrobras’ history (PETR3, PETR4), imposed by the TST in 2011. The lawsuit, which seeks correction of the salaries of 51 thousand employees, could cost R$ 47 billion the company. Ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Dias Toffoli also decided to suspend the sentence. As Luís Roberto Barroso declared himself a suspect, all that remains is for Minister Rosa Weber to vote.

The medical diagnostics company Allliar (AALR3) said on Monday that its board of directors had elected Karla Dolabella, current chief financial and investor relations officer, to temporarily accumulate the executive presidency in place of Ricardo Lustosa, who resigned.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) recorded adjusted net income of R$5.9 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, a performance 60.5% higher than that reported in the same period in 2020.

The market consensus was for a profit of R$4.78 billion, according to analysts consulted by Refinitiv.

BB will distribute a dividend of R$0.3598 per share and a complementary interest on equity of R$0.4592 per share on March 11 of this year, based on the shareholding position on March 2, 2022.

For XP, Banco do Brasil presented positive results. “Despite a weaker than expected Gross Interest Margin (MFB), higher service revenues, lower operating expenses and credit costs offset MFB, resulting in a net income of R$5.9 billion in the quarter, surpassing our estimates. In addition, the defensive profile of its credit portfolio continues to support its low delinquency rate and robust coverage ratio”, he highlights. As a result, they reiterated their positive outlook for Banco do Brasil, being the house’s favorite stock in the sector (with a target price of R$52 per share).

As for Bradesco BBI, the results were mixed, despite the profit exceeding estimates. On the positive side, treasury gains surprised despite the quarterly contraction impacted by a tougher comparison base in the third quarter.

Furthermore, provisions decreased and the bank’s coverage ratio was stable, translating into healthy asset quality trends in the portfolio, while also seeing a positive performance of fees in 4Q21. Despite this, the bank’s credit margin was still impacted by higher funding costs, demonstrating challenges in the process of repricing its credit portfolio, while operating expenses were above analysts’ estimates.

“In turn, we observed that Previ’s results continued at a strong level, which, combined with a lower effective tax rate, supported the result above our estimates and consensus. While we recognize that the recurring net income implied by the 2022 guidance is well above our estimate, it is important to note that treasury earnings are an important variable to support the expected consolidated NII growth range of 11-15%, while an improvement on the credit margin still depends on the bank’s ability to reprice its loans at higher rates. That said, given the ambitious guidance, we believe that the 4Q21 results should be well received by the market”, they point out. BBI’s recommendation for the paper remains neutral, with a target price of R$38, or a potential rise of 13% compared to the previous day’s closing.

Itaúsa (ITSA3;ITSA4) recorded a recurring profit of R$ 4.185 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, a performance 53.2% higher than that recorded a year earlier.

The Board of Directors of Itaúsa (ITSA4) approved the payment on March 11, 2022 of the interest on equity declared on November 8, 2021, based on the final shareholding position of November 23, 2021, in the amount of R$ 0.15472 per share and the JCPs declared on December 13 of last year, based on the final shareholding position on January 14 of this year, in the amount of R$ 0.13334 per share.

Engie (EGIE3) reported net income of BRL 78 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), which represents a reduction of 92.4% compared to the same period in 2020. In the year, the electric company earned 1.565 billion, an amount 44% lower than recorded in 2020.

Electric’s Board of Directors approved the distribution of interim dividends, in the amount of R$0.7827524080 per share, corresponding to R$638.6 million. The company’s shares will be traded ex-interim dividends as of February 25, 2022. Said dividends will be paid on March 17, 2022, based on the shareholding position on February 24, 2022.

Additionally, the Board of Directors defined that interest on equity, in the amount of R$ 60 million, equivalent to R$ 0.0735359237 per share, will be paid on March 17, 2022, based on the registration data of March 29, December 2021.

Saint Martin (SMTO3)

São Martinho reported net income of R$696.9 million in the third quarter of the 2021/2022 crop year. The result represents a growth of 256% compared to the same period in 2020. In the first nine months of the cycle, net income reached the amount of R$ 1.3 billion.

According to the company, the wave of high commodity prices has been the main driver of this crop’s results, and also set the tone for the last quarter’s performance.

Raízen (RAIZ4) reported a record adjusted net income of R$1.21 billion in the third quarter of the 2021-2022 crop year, corresponding to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The result, on a pro forma basis, easily exceeded the R$ 384 million recorded by the company in the same period of 2020. The accounting net income reached R$ 1.4 billion.

PetroRio (PRIO3)

PetroRio (PRIO3) informed that it was notified by IBV Brasil Petróleo, its partner in the consortium of the Wahoo block, in the Campos Basin, about the commencement of the arbitration procedure. arguments (counter-claim).

According to the company, the beginning of this arbitration does not prevent the company from carrying out any activities necessary for the development of the field within the foreseen schedule, as well as continuing to take all necessary measures for the approval of the Development Plan filed with the ANP – Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Natural Gas and Biofuels.

Vivara (VIVA3) approved a buyback program for up to 5% of its outstanding common shares, corresponding to 4,972,342.

The program aims to increase the generation of value for its shareholders through the application of available resources in the acquisition of shares to be held in treasury, cancellation or subsequent sale of shares in the market or their allocation to participants in the scope of incentive plans based on shares of company.

Positive (POSI3)

Positivo Tecnologia (POSI3) carried out the third issue of debentures and raised R$350 million.

The debentures will have a maturity of four years, counting from their issue date, that is, February 7, 2026.

Vix Logística

Vix Logística filed a request with the CVM to cancel the IPO, “due to the current market situation”.

(with Reuters)

