Eletrobras shares (ELET3;ELET6) soar with majority formed in TCU by privatization

Eletrobras shares (ELET3;ELET6) soar in the final stretch of business this Tuesday (15th) with the judgment at the Federal Audit Court (TCU) of the first stage of the privatization of electricity. ELET3 shares closed up 6.22% and ELET6 rose 6.55%.

At 18:17, the TCU plenary already formed a majority, with the vote of the TCU minister Jorge Oliveira, for the continuation of the privatization process.

In the end, the score for the continuity of the process was 6 to 1, with only Vital do Rêgo being divergent.

View of Eletrobras privatization

The topic began to be discussed in the plenary of the Court in December, but the analysis was postponed after a request for views, by Minister Vital do Rêgo, who discovered a methodological flaw, which brought the value of the grant to far below the ideal.

These failures impact the value of the grant: long-term electricity price (power variable); hydrological risk; and discount rate.

“The physical guarantee of the electrical system is oversized and, therefore, currently does not allow an optimal operation to meet the energy and power requirements”, said the minister, in his dissenting vote to that of the rapporteur Aroldo Cedraz.

“What is being gestated in this privatization is to guarantee the safety of the electrical system and its modernization, which no longer has space for palliative arrangements”, he said.

Error in Eletrobras’ evaluation

According to Vita do Rêgo, the valuation error in the privatization reduced the value of contracts by R$ 46 billion. He stated that, if the government considered the power component, the contract values ​​would be R$ 113 billion. The government wants to privatize Eletrobras for R$ 67 billion.

For him, the model presented by the government “does not price power”. This causes the physical guarantee modeling to be outdated in the privatization of Eletrobras: “by disregarding the power component, the potential for collection through its sale is disregarded”, so that the added value of the contracts (VAC) may be being unduly undervalued.

“Eletrobras itself considers power to be one of the most important points to compose the price,” he said.

The consolidated simulation of the minister’s dissenting vote raised this government assessment error to BRL 63.33 billion.

In addition to the impact of not pricing the power, in the order of R$ 46 billion, the error evaluated in the hydrological risk and the reduction of discounts agreed by the government, according to the minister, would make the value of the VAC reach R$ 130.4 billion, which would yield R$ 57.2 billion to the National Treasury, almost double what was presented by the project, and R$ 63.7 billion destined for the CDE.

The government presented VAC of R$ 67.05 billion, of which R$ 32 billion for the CDE and R$ 25 billion for the National Treasury.

Disagreement

TCU minister Benjamin Zymler disagreed with Vital do Rêgo’s dissenting vote.

For Zymler, there is an overestimation of the vote on the issue of hydrological risk and on the discount rate variable. Regarding potency, the minister indicated the tendency towards recommendation and not obligation. Zymler follows the vote of the rapporteur Aroldo Cedraz, but stressed: “if Eletrobras were mine, I would not sell for these accounts”.

TCU minister Walton Alencar Rodrigues voted for the continuation of the Eletrobras privatization process as understood by the rapporteur, but he was also against privatization.

“The privatization of Eletrobras is one of the most important privatizations submitted to the TCU (however) the worst possible scenario is the scrapping of the system and rationing”, said the minister.

In the end, the rapporteur Cedraz added the recommendation of the power component to the VAC account: “I present as an alternative solution the recommendation aimed at including in the new concession contracts a clause that expressly conditions the commercialization of the capacity reserve component in the form of power to the execution of contractual amendments to be previously negotiated with the granting authority”.

This ruling won by 6 to 1, proclaimed by the TCU.

(With Estadão Content)

