Eliezer speaks everything he thinks about Arthur Aguiar in a retrospective of the week

Especially in the last two weeks, Arthur Aguiar became an emblematic character of the BBB 2022due to the difficulty of establishing alliances. Eliezer understood all this as a “solitude” and decided to talk about it precisely with Jade Picon, who walled up the famous man twice.

Find out everything that goes on at the BBB 2022 in the coverage of RD1

In the outside area of ​​the house, Eli showed empathy with the actor: “It must be hard for you to be here alone. If you look at him, he’s alone. He seeks to have people close”.

The businessman remembered an embarrassing situation that happened with Arthur, at the angels lunch, Pedro Scooby and Paulo André:

“He was getting ready to go and instead of three, it was two people. And there they chose DG and Brunna, only he never went anywhere, poor thing. He never participated in any dynamics, never went to lunch at all. It must be difficult for you to be in a house of 20 people… He sees you, Laís and Bárbara, me and Vini. He sees this exchange of people and no one has this exchange with him”.

What is the great cause of Arthur Aguiar being “alone” at BBB 2022?

Despite everything she heard, Jade made a counterpoint: “He has [troca] with Tiago [Abravanel]”. Eliezer cited the walls he was nominated for:

“It must be hard for you to be in a house and feel alone. He feels very alone. If you think about it, he’s only been taking it for three, four weeks. It’s always threatened, imagine having to deal with it all the time”.

The then leader pointed out a reason for this: “But everything is a consequence”. Pipoca’s brother agreed and made one last observation: “Yes. He has his process”.

Arthur faced a wall against Natália and Bárbara, resulting in the elimination of the latter on Tuesday night (15). In the week he saved himself with ease, in a wall that almost took Douglas Silva and removed Naiara Azevedo from the fight for R$ 1.5 million.

What did you think? Follow @rd1official on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here