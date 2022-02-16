Elon Musk donates 5 million Tesla shares, without specifying recipient

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, donated 5.04 million shares of his Tesla company to philanthropy in November, according to a stock market document released Monday night, without specifying the recipients.

That’s $5.7 billion at the closing price of Tesla stock on the days the donations were made, $4.4 billion at the closing price on Monday.

The transactions were made when Musk disposed of shares to meet tax obligations arising from exercising stock options.

According to calculations by the Wall Street Journal, the billionaire gave up a total of more than $16 billion worth of Tesla shares in the last two months of 2021.

Musk, who also owns SpaceX, indicated in a tweet in early December that he would pay $11 billion in taxes by 2021. Donations often reduce the tax bill.

The businessman, whose fortune is estimated by Forbes magazine at $238 billion, has responded several times on Twitter to comments from politicians such as Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders who advocate the creation of a wealth tax.

Musk signed the “Giving Pledge” in 2012, launched in 2010 by investor and entrepreneur Warren Buffett, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and his then-wife Melinda Gates, encouraging billionaires to donate at least 50% of their fortunes to fundraising activities. charity.

