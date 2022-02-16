Elon Musk sold 20 million shares of Tesla. And it increased its share in the company

Elon Musk, the billionaire at the head of Tesla

On Monday, February 14, a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that Elon Musk, the billionaire at the head of Tesla, donated 5 million shares of the company, worth $5.7 billion, to an undisclosed charity in November last year.

In 2021, he also sold 15.7 million shares of Tesla, for more than $16.4 billion. But despite this “detachment”, Musk is by far the company’s largest single shareholder, with a 17% stake. An index that even surpasses the share he held a year ago in the operation.

The magic behind this equation is explained by one component: Musk’s compensation package, which in 2012 received 22.8 million options on Tesla securities, valued at about $28 billion last year when he started. to convert those options into company stock.

According to a report by the American network CNBC, the options were priced at just $6.24. At the time the American billionaire started to exercise them, from this “bargain”, Tesla’s shares were being quoted at more than US$ 1 thousand.

With each conversion, Musk simultaneously sold Tesla shares to pay taxes, given that options are taxed as income. This issue prompted a tweet by the businessman in December, in which he claimed he would pay more than $11 billion in taxes in 2021.

The fact is that, in the balance of purchases at a lower price and sales in the wake of the company’s appreciation, Musk has conquered even more space among Tesla shareholders. According to the document, he currently holds 172.6 million shares of the company, valued at US$ 947 billion.

In addition to his hefty stake in the company and his status as the richest man in the world, with an estimated fortune of $227 billion, Musk also holds the title of highest-paid CEO in the United States for three consecutive years, according to Bloomberg. Pay Index.

In 2020, the latest edition published by the ranking, he accumulated US$ 6.7 billion in remuneration. The amount was almost 12 times greater than the $568.4 million that Mike Pikosz, CEO of the health company Oak Street Health, the second place in the survey, received in the period.