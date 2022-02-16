Elon Musk’s philanthropic ploy to cut taxes

The entrepreneur Elon MuskCEO of Tesla and founder of the companies SpaceX and Neuralink, made a donation of 5.7 billion dollars through the sale of shares in late November of last year, between November 19 to 29, according to a document from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. States (Securities and Exchange Commission – SEC), according to a report by the Bloomberg.

This is already considered one of the largest donations in history, but the report does not contain the name of the beneficiary institution of the amount, and still mentions an unidentified person involved in the transaction. Months before the donation, Musk and David Beasley, director of the World Food Program at UN (WFP) got into a fight after Beasley claimed that 2% of Elon Musk’s fortune, just over $6 billion, could end world poverty. In response, the billionaire tweeted: “If WFP can describe in this Twitter thread exactly how 6 billion will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla shares right now and do that.” Days later, the UN responded on Twitter detailing how the amount could be earmarked to eradicate hunger.

Musk may be committed to his word, but his act of charity can also help lower his tax bill. In 2021, the businessman paid 11 billion dollars in fees. Musk has sold 16 billion worth of stock to cover the exercise of and nearly 23 million stock options through August, but a billion-dollar balance remains. The share sales also come at a time when the businessman is starting to come under pressure from the US Congress, which has been discussing a proposed wealth tax, which Musk is against. He does not receive a salary from his companies, but is remunerated with the stock premium. Therefore, the taxation of fortunes would hit his net worth of 227.3 billion dollars, which makes him the richest person in the world.

Wealth tax provides for the taxation of the value of an individual’s net assets, which includes goods such as cars, real estate, stocks, businesses and other valuable property. A Senator’s Bill Elizabeth Warren, called the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act, seeks to tax 2% of an individual’s net worth in the range between $50 million and $1 billion, and 3% on wealth in the range over $1 billion. Similar proposals are being developed in California, Australia and South Africa. Recently, Musk announced the relocation of Tesla’s headquarters from California to Austin, Texas, a state where personal and corporate income tax is not levied.