Embraer E2 rival, Airbus A220-300 receives 30 more orders from JetBlue

A220-300 – Image: Airbus





JetBlue Airways has signed a firm order with Airbus for an additional 30 A220-300 aircraft. This takes the airline’s commitment to the A220-300 for 100 aircraft. This latest deal brings the total firm order backlog for the A220 to 740.

“We’re already seeing the benefits of the eight A220s we’ve added to the fleet and are thrilled to have more on the way,” said Robin Hayes, CEO of JetBlue. “We’ve seen double-digit increases in customer satisfaction scores, and these fuel-efficient aircraft support our leadership in reducing carbon emissions. With an additional 30 A220s on order, we are in a position to accelerate our fleet modernization plans to deliver stronger cost performance and support our focused city network strategy.”

“It is very gratifying to see a happy customer returning for more aircraft not even a year after the entry into service of their first A220. We salute our friends at JetBlue for this historic agreement,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International. “More than 700 A220 orders to date underscore the market’s strong appetite for this new single-aisle aircraft.”

Jetblue began A220-300 operations in April 2021 and currently operates eight A220s in a 140-seat configuration, with USB-C, USB-A and AC power at each seat. The A220 also offers the largest cabin, highest roof, largest windows and most spacious overhead compartments in its class.

Airbus information



