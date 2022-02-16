Embraer (EMBR3) makes agreement with American Airlines; balance sheets from Carrefour (CRFB3), PetroRio (PRIO3), Banrisul (BRSR6) and more

The corporate news on Wednesday (16) highlights the disclosure of balance sheets of companies, such as WEG (WEGE3) revealing their numbers before the opening and EDP (ENBR3), TOTVS (TOTS3) and Banco Pine (PINE4) presenting its fourth quarter 2021 results on this date. In addition, WEG approved the payment of dividends and the proposal for a capital increase.

Carrefour (CRFB3), PetroRio (PRIO3) and Banrisul (BRSR6) yesterday reported their 4Q21 results.

Petrobras (PETR3, PETR4) and Gaspetro concluded the exit from Gasmar with a sale to Termogás. The operation was concluded with the payment of R$ 56.9 million to Gaspetro.

The Federal Audit Court (TCU) approved yesterday (15), by 6 votes to 1, the first stage of the Eletrobras privatization process (ELET3; ELET6).

Embraer (EMBR3) signed an agreement to supply three new E175 jets to American Airlines.

Embraer (EMBR3) signed an agreement to supply three new E175 jets to American Airlines. The jets will be operated by American subsidiary Envoy Air. The value of the agreement is US$ 160.2 million and the forecast is to deliver 100 units by the end of the year.

In the midst of the judicial reorganization process, Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) reported that the net operating cash generation of the companies under reorganization in December 2021 was negative by R$56 million.

In November, the result was negative by R$ 165 million.

In comparison with the previous month, receipts registered an increase of R$ 48 million, reaching the level of R$ 2.332 billion.

WEG (WEGE3) had a net profit of R$ 874 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 17.8% on an annual comparison basis.

Net operating revenue (NOR) was R$6.54 billion in 4Q21, 33.7% higher than in 4Q20.

Yesterday, the company reported that it had approved R$861 million in supplementary dividends, equivalent to R$0.2052 per share.

The payment of the complementary dividend, as well as the JCP declared in September and December 2021, will take place on March 16, 2022. The company’s shares will be traded “ex-rights” as of February 21.

The Board of Directors also approved a proposal to be submitted to the next General Meeting, scheduled for April 26, 2022, to increase the share capital from R$5.504 billion to R$6.504 billion, through the merger of part of the balance of the Profit for Investments reserve in the amount of R$ 1 billion, without increasing the number of shares.

The minister noted that an eventual error in the energy price estimate generated an underestimation of R$ 46 billion. He also argued that including energy power to the contracts, the value of the state-owned company would be approximately R$ 113 billion.

The minister noted that an eventual error in the energy price estimate generated an underestimation of R$ 46 billion. He also argued that including energy power to the contracts, the value of the state-owned company would be approximately R$ 113 billion.

Petrobras informed that yesterday (15th), together with its subsidiary Gaspetro, it concluded the transaction to finalize the pending legal dispute with Termogás.

As a result of this transaction, Termogás acquired the shares of Companhia Maranhense de Gás (Gasmar) held by Gaspetro, which corresponds to 23.5% of the total capital stock.

After the fulfillment of all the conditions precedent, the operation was concluded with the payment of R$ 56.9 million to Gaspetro, already with the adjustments foreseen in the contract.

This morning, the state-owned company announced the start of the non-binding phase referring to the sale of the entire 20% stake held by its subsidiary Petrobras America (PAI) in the company MP Gulf of Mexico (MPGoM), located in Texas, USA, which owns offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the state-owned company, potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive a descriptive memorandum containing more detailed information about the company in question, as well as instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for the preparation and submission of non-binding proposals.

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3)

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) reported adjusted net income of R$766 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), which represents a decrease of 13.5% compared to the same period in 2020. In the year, the retailer profited R$ 2.399 billion, down 13% compared to 2020.

PetroRio (PRIO3)

PetroRio (PRIOR3) reported net income of R$ 894.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), an amount 32% higher than that recorded in relation to the same period in 2020. In 2021, the oil company profited R$ 1.329 billion, an increase of 152% in compared to 2020.

Net revenue totaled R$1.778 billion in 4Q21, up 102% over the same period of the previous year.

BTG Pactual (BPAC11)

Banco BTG Pactual (BPAC11) reported an adjusted net income of R$1.782 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, which represents an increase of 41.6% compared to the same period in 2020.

In 2021, the investment bank profited BRL 6.493 billion, a figure 60.3% higher than that reported in 2020.

Return on average equity (ROAE) reached 19.4% between October and December 2021, up 0.3 percentage point.

The Board of Directors approved the creation of a buyback program for up to 102,880,658 shares issued by the company to be held in treasury for subsequent disposal or cancellation.

In addition, the Secretariat for Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education “MEC” authorized the start of activities for the undergraduate course in Medicine with 50 annual vacancies at Faculdade Pitágoras de Bacabal, located in the municipality of Bacabal, State of Maranhão. (BAD).

Intelbras (INTB3)

Intelbras acquired 100% of the share capital of Renovigi Energia Solar for R$ 334.3 million.

Renovigi earned BRL 799,485,390.85 in 2021 with an Ebitda of BRL 49,800,660.64. The company is a manufacturer of photovoltaic generators founded in 2012 in Chapecó (SC).

Equatorial (EQTL3)

Equatorial (EQTL3) reported that the sale of electricity increased by 4.1% in 4Q21, reaching 8,717 GWh.

Cesp’s General Meeting (CESP6) approved the merger of shares and the company becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of VTR Energia Participações.

