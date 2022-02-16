Engie (EGIE3) will pay even more dividends in 2022, analysts point out – Money Times

THE Engie (EGIE3) released its fourth quarter 2021 results and along with him announced dividends of BRL 638 million. But this could be just the beginning, according to analysts.

According to the greatat current price levels, it is possible to expect a dividend yield of 8.8% for 2022, “an interesting increase in relation to what was paid throughout 2021”.

In all, the electric company announced BRL 2.038 billion or BRL 2.49/share (div. yield of 6.2%) for the year 2021.

Thus, the electric company reached a payout equivalent to 100% of net income (disregarding the renegotiation of hydrological risk) last year.

Results

The fourth quarter numbers came in mixed, marked by non-recurring lines.

“We view the fourth quarter as a transition quarter for generators’ results as the most acute phase of the water deficit is behind us,” the report says.

In addition, analyst Vitor Sousa points out that the good news from the operational front was merely postponed. “Although the positive expectation for energy generators for this quarter has already been frustrated, we have no reason to think that 2022 will not be a favorable year for them”.

BTG recalls that despite the better hydrological conditions, the energy purchase costs above were above expectations, at R$ 751 million.

The weak production of wind energy also left something to be desired, with the scheduled stop for maintenance of the Pampa Sul wind farm.

Ebitda, which measures the operating result, was R$ 1 billion, down 53% in the year, 19% below the estimates of the harvest and 25% below the consensus.

The profit of R$ 78 million came 82% below the consensus.

Buy Engie?

In Safra’s view, the company is attractive, traded mainly by its valuation, as the shares trade at an IRR of 8.6%, offering a dividend yield average of 9.1% for 2021-2023, considering a payout ratio of 95%.

For Genial, at current price levels, the stock has an implied internal rate of return of 9.8% in real terms – which is very attractive considering that it is one of the best names in the entire energy sector. electricity in terms of asset and management quality.