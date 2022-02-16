Enjoy! Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and 11 Pro can already be purchased on AliExpress

Officially announced at the end of January, the new Redmi Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro 5G cannot yet be officially purchased in Brazilian retail, but this is the best time for those who want to import via AliExpress. This is because the new intermediaries can now be purchased at a special price through the Chinese store. Want to know more details about each model? So scroll down and come with us!

















Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G





Starting with the most powerful model, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G hits the market with the promise of being an intermediary that delivers good value for money together with the fifth generation network. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Its processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, and it works together with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The camera set is formed by a main lens that has a 108 MP sensor, 118º wide-angle, 2 MP macro and an option dedicated to AI. The smartphone has 5G connection, NFC for contactless payments, P2 port, stereo sound and IP53 certification. Finally, the battery is 5,000 mAh and supports 67W fast charging. The operating system is Android 11, but it runs under the new MIUI 13.

Redmi Note 11 Pro





Like its brother with 5G, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is a good option for those who want to have a more current smartphone, but still do not intend to use the fifth generation network. The main difference of this model is the presence of the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. The manufacturer promises similar performance, with the other powerful specs being shared. Thus, we have the AMOLED display with a rate of 120 Hz, the main camera of 108 MP and also the 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging. An important point about the Redmi Note 11 Pro and its 5G sibling is that they both come with the charger in the box. So, you can enjoy fast charging technology on the first day of use. Finally, we can mention that this model is also sold with all the news of MIUI 13.

technical specifications









6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 695 Platform (Note 11 Pro 5G)

MediaTek Helio G96 Platform (Note 11 Pro 4G)

6GB or 8GB RAM

64GB or 128GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

16 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 118º sensor 2 MP macro lens Dedicated lens for Artificial Intelligence

5G connection, NFC, P2 Port, USB-C, stereo sound and IP53 certification

5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support

Android 11 running under MIUI 13

Where to buy?





If you are thinking of buying the devices at a special price, the ideal time is now. That’s because both are on launch promotion at the manufacturer’s official store on AliExpress. Sales start at 12:00 am tomorrow (February 16) and run through Thursday (17). For those who want an even bigger discount, just use the code REDMI80 to guarantee $15, which is limited to the first 500-600 units. See all prices:

Product Version original price coupon Final price

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 8GB +128GB

6GB +128GB

6GB + 64GB $349

$329

$299 $15 US$ 319/314

US$ 299/294

US$ 249/244

Redmi Note 11 Pro 8GB +128GB

6GB +128GB

6GB + 64GB $329

$309

$279 $15 US$ 299/294

US$ 279/274

US$ 249/244







