Esfera offers 10 points per real spent on the purchase of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 at Americanas

THE Ball is offering 10 points per dollar spent in the purchase of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 at American. Offer is valid until tomorrow (16).

bonus

10 points per dollar spent: exclusive to the purchase of the new Samsung Galaxy S22.

2 points per dollar spent: other products.

Conditions

Offer eligible products: Samsung Galaxy S22.

Payment method: credit cards or bank transfer.

During promotional periods, the accumulation limit is 200,000 points per CPF. Points will be credited within forty-five (45) days after receipt of the product(s) or pick-up at a physical store. They will be valid for 24 months from the credit date.

How to participate

Access Americanas through the Esfera website; click in “Go to partner website”; Choose the desired product and proceed with the purchase;

purchase example

As soon as you enter the site, you can see a banner informing the promotion of 10 points per dollar spent. However, when selecting a product, it is not informed how many points will be accumulated with your purchase:

We advise you to take pictures or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

The current promotion is interesting for those who want to change their cell phone and are thinking about purchasing the new Samsung model, as you can earn 10 Esfera points per dollar spent. For the others, the accrual offered (2 points per real) is the standard of the partnership, not being so interesting (only if it is necessary to buy a product immediately).

To take advantage, access Americanas through the Esfera website.

