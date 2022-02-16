Everything we know about ‘Kirby and the Forgotten Land’

The latest game in the Kirby franchise, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, should be out on March 25th. The first game in the franchise had its release in 1992 and is coming back after 2 years of release of Kirby Fighters 2. After so much success, it became one of the biggest ever released by Nintendo, it became so popular that it was selected to be the character that players start in the story mode of Super Smash Bros.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be another action platformer in the franchise. The novelty lies in the fact that it will be on the full 3D platform, instead of the traditional 2D platform. This is the first time in the franchise’s 30 years of existence that a game in the series will be entirely in 3D.

Will the game have a plot?

Generally, games in the Kirby franchise don’t have a big focus on the script, just an easy-to-understand explanation of why Kirby is advancing through the levels. On the face of it, it seems that a new enemy called the Beast Pack has emerged, he is kidnapping Waddle Dees for some unknown purpose, probably for an evil reason.

Copy of Skills

Kirby’s copy ability follows an upgrade system similar to a traditional roleplaying game. One of Kirby’s great skills is inhaling his enemies and copying their abilities. Kirby and the Forgotten Land has updates to its gameplay where “copied” abilities can evolve and combine to become stronger.

Waddle Dee City

We have little information about the town of Waddle Dee, but it seems to work like this: As you rescue the inhabitants of Waddle Dees, you unlock more areas and shops for the town of Waddle Dee.

New Mechanics

There is an added mechanic that allows Kirby to inhale various real-world objects to allow for more interactions with the world.

Will the game feature a Co-Op mode?

For the happiness of everyone who likes to have companions on their journey, yes, Kirby will have a Co-Op mode for you to play with your companion. The second player will step into the shoes of Bandana Waddle-Dee’s fan-favorite character. There is still no information on whether the Co-Op can only be local or not, but as long as we can play with our friends, it’s worth it.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be exclusively for Nintendo Switch, its release is scheduled for March 25, 2022.