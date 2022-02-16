FAB sergeant sentenced to 14 years in prison for international drug trafficking

FAB sergeant Manoel Silva Rodrigues, who was detained at the airport in Seville, Spain, in 2019 (Photo: Social networks / Reproduction TV Globo)

THE Air Force Sergeant Manoel Silva Rodrigues was sentenced to 14 years and six months in prison for international drug trafficking. The decision was taken unanimously by the Military Justice of the Union this Tuesday (15).

In 2019, Rodrigues was arrested in Seville, Spain, while transporting 37 kilos of cocaine on a presidential entourage flight.

According to information from the g1, the sergeant of the Brazilian Air Force was tried by the Permanent Council of Justice, whose president is federal judge Frederico Magno de Melo Veras. In addition to him, a colonel and three other captains of the Air Force are part of the court. Manoel Silva Rodrigues can still appeal the decision.

As Manoel Rodrigues is already imprisoned in Spain, the period will be deducted from the new conviction. He was sentenced by the Spanish court in February 2020 to six years and one day in prison, in addition to having to pay a fine of 2 million euros. The sentence was reduced because the sergeant confessed to the crime.

remember the case

Manoel was on a plane supporting the Bolsonaro’s entourage who stopped in Seville before heading to Japan, where the president went to attend the G20 leaders’ summit. The presidential plane would also make a stop in the same Spanish city, before going to its destination, but, after the officer’s arrest, it went on to Portugal.

The soldier was even presented in court and was placed in provisional detention. At the time of the incident, Bolsonaro said on social media that he had ordered the Ministry of Defense to collaborate with the Spanish Police investigations.

At the time, the GLOBO report found that the detained soldier is a 2nd sergeant in the Air Force and acts as a flight attendant, providing in-flight service on FAB planes. According to a source, the sergeant would not be in the crew of the presidential aircraft, but in the plane that was part of the “advanced echelon”, known as SCAV. What went to Spain works as a kind of “reserve”.