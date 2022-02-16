Fachin: ‘The Electoral Justice may already be under attack by hackers’ – Politics

One week away from taking office as president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the minister Edson Fachin told the Estadão that the Electoral Court “may already be under attack by hackers” and cited Russia as the origin of most of this offensive.

“Concern with cyberspace has swelled immensely in recent months, and I can tell you that the electoral justice could already be under attack by hackers, not only from criminal activities, but also from countries, such as Russia, that do not have adequate control legislation,” Fachin said yesterday in an exclusive interview.

No response from telegram to repeated contacts with the TSE, the minister warned that it is time to toughen up to prevent the platform from being used in the electoral campaign to spread false information. But he highlighted that he is still waiting for a position from the Congress to restrict the performance of social networks that do not have representatives in the country. “The world has not become a planet without law.”

The minister ruled out the possibility that the Armed forces linked to “conjunctural interests”, if President Jair Bolsonaro is defeated at the polls in October. “We will have the greatest test of democratic institutions,” he noted. Saying that the slogan of his administration in the TSE will be “peace and security in the elections”, Fachin affirmed that “authoritarian populism” has no more space in Brazil. “No more dictatorship”, declared the magistrate. The following are the main excerpts from the interview:

President Jair Bolsonaro has already threatened not to recognize the results of the polls this election year. What can the TSE do if this happens? And what can it also do if a movement similar to that of the invasion of the Capitol in the United States arises?

I don’t believe it will happen. I hope it doesn’t happen and I’ll work to make sure it doesn’t happen. But, in a circumstance like this, we will certainly have the biggest test of democratic institutions in Brazil. A great test for Parliament, which, in representative democracy, represents society. A great test for the Armed Forces, which are permanent, institutional forces of the State, and which I am sure will remain faithful to their constitutional mission and will not be tied to conjunctural interests. It will also be a test for the Electoral Justice, which is a permanent institution of the State. It will be up to us to organize, hold elections, declare those elected, issue diplomas, and then there will be inauguration for each one to govern. That’s what we’re actually going to work for.

Where does the confidence in this picture come from?

What contributes to this? First of all, it contributes to this that we had 25 years of a civil-military dictatorship whose result was a result that had harmful consequences for Brazil. Dictatorship no more. The evils of democracy must be resolved within democracy. (The Constitution) designed a framework that, in my view, may suffer turmoil, but it will be firmer than any authoritarian populism that tries to bring about the ruin, the dilution of the democratic regime in Brazil. I hope my generation doesn’t see this again and that my grandchildren grow up in a democracy.

You mentioned that criminals and state agents hosted in several countries, such as Russia, declared war on Electoral Justice. Can you give examples of this and explain how exactly cybersecurity will be strengthened in the 2022 elections?

Concern about cyberspace has swelled immensely in recent months and I can tell you that the Electoral Court may already be under attack by hackers, not only from criminal activities, but also from countries, such as Russia, that have no legislation. adequate control. Because, in order to guarantee freedom, it is necessary to control whoever attacks freedom. To guarantee freedom of expression, it is essential to guarantee the expression of freedom. Because, if not, the discourse of freedom is a hollow discourse, it is a discourse typical of authoritarian populism. And this is our third universe of concerns, that is, the universe that concerns having peace and security in the elections.

Have threats been detected in practice or are they still in the field of risk?

We have detected risks in some countries, such as, for example, in North Macedonia, which are detected risks, they entered our radar diagram of the design of these risks… Regarding hackers that come from Russia, the data we have says regarding a set of information that is available in several international reports and many of them published in the press. There are public reports and reports from private companies, which Microsoft did publish towards the end of last year, which (show that) 58% of cyberattacks originate in Russia.

TSE president Luís Roberto Barroso recently said that any communication platform that does not respect Brazilian laws should simply be suspended. Do you think it is appropriate to suspend Telegram?

I understand little about music, but I like music a lot. I like it from Pena Branca and Xavantinho to Wagner’s operas. And we know that the music’s crescendo begins in the pianissimo, which is almost inaudible, in the piano, in the forte, in the very forte and in the fortissimo. This scale well reveals the path we are going to follow in relation to Telegram. We have already passed the pianissimo, the time has come to enter the movement by growing strong. We are looking, first of all, to see what response the Brazilian Parliament will give. It will be a great opportunity for the Brazilian Parliament to pacify this issue by adopting a fundamental premise: whoever enters Brazil has the full freedom that the Constitution guarantees and, at the same time, the full responsibility that also derives from the Constitution, which is, in the first place, , comply with Brazilian laws.

There is already a provision in the Marco Civil da Internet that, in the view of some specialists, would allow the TSE to act in relation to the suspension of accounts precisely because there is no representation.

If that doesn’t happen, what we are doing at the same time is mapping the experiences of other countries. The most recent experience is from Germany, whose news in recent days has been quite interesting about the measures taken in relation to Telegram, which excluded several channels that propagated incitement to hatred. We are also looking at other countries that are facing similar problems, such as Mexico. Therefore, the TSE is observing, collaborating with the Parliament and is awaiting the pronouncement of the Parliament, but it could happen that, at a certain moment, in a certain action or a certain promotion that is made by the Public Ministry, the Superior Court Electoral Council, or perhaps even the Federal Supreme Court, will rule on this matter. This is the crescendo of this score, we are currently at this stage and I personally share all the ideas expressed by Minister Barroso so far on this matter.

Will you try again to contact the Telegram representatives?

Yes, because our understanding is that a platform, a network that has millions of users in a given country, cannot hide behind transterritoriality. The world has not become a lawless planet. The world has become a regulated place, and especially through autonomy, self-regulation, freedom, business spaces, public office spaces. We can mention the United States, where there is a market society and, therefore, an open society. It is an immensely regulated society, also regulated to guarantee autonomy. This is possibly the path we take.

In 2018, the election was marred by rampant disinformation. To prevent this from happening again, what measures should you take in the next five months to ensure the success of the process?

Firstly, there was a set of important initiatives in the administration of Minister Barroso that we will continue together, with Minister Alexandre de Moraes. We are reinforcing and expanding the set of human and professional resources of the advisory services to combat disinformation, including the renewal of the TSE’s agreements with known digital platforms. Disseminating information that is known to be false is an electoral crime, so if some kind of more severe action is needed, we will have no doubt in taking it too. For this, the judge does not act, as a rule, on his own initiative. It is the Public Ministry that investigates, offers a complaint. Therefore, this is also a very important year for the Electoral Public Ministry to act in favor of the fairness and normality of elections.

What other actions is the Superior Electoral Court taking to combat the spread of false information?

We are reinforcing and expanding the set of human and professional resources of the advisory to combat disinformation. We are giving full support to the network that we have working in our Secretariat of Communication, which has done an extraordinary job of providing information, creating friendly ways of communicating with interested people, reporting forms. At the same time we have an electoral transparency commission that is helping us. That this committee is made up of 12 members and has done an extraordinary job of suggestions. Some important questions, because the questions helped us test, once again, the solidity of our systems. The answers that we are giving to all the questions that came from the most different origins contributed to us carrying out another test of the solidity of our urns.

The secret budget amendments are pointed out by jurists and experts as a kind of “reelection bag” that nullifies the possibility of renewal of Congress. In the Federal Supreme Court, you had a vote against these amendments. How should the Electoral Justice act to prevent abuse of economic power with public resources?

I was defeated (in the judgment on blocking the use of secret budget resources). The premises that are in your question share and converse with the premises, albeit in the legal sphere, which I took in the vote in which I was defeated. Most of the Supreme changed their initial perception. This will have electoral consequences. If there is and it is within the scope of the Superior Electoral Court, the decisions here will obviously be taken. But the most relevant decision was taken there and I, unfortunately, was defeated.

What is the meaning of the 2022 election in the country after attacks on democracy in recent years and in the face of the invasion of the Capitol in the United States?

Elections in Brazil are very important not only for the country, but for the region of South America, Latin America, Central America, North America itself and Europe. Considering what is happening nowadays in some European countries, Poland, Hungary, Turkey, to name a few examples, and what is happening here near Brazil as in El Salvador, recently in Nicaragua, Venezuela. Therefore, bad examples of collapse in the functioning of democracy. And Brazil needs to be a good example. In this international articulation, we want to make Brazil’s elections a kind of global case for democracy.

To Remember: History of Russian Election Attacks

The 2016 US presidential campaign was marred by accusations that Russian hackers attacked the Democratic Party with the intention of meddling in the election in favor of Donald Trump. In 2020, this same group was behind spying attempts in US elections. According to Microsoft, the group was responsible for attacks on more than 200 people and organizations in the US and UK. Among the American targets were consultants from the Democratic and Republican campaigns. In 2017, Russian hackers also attacked En Marche!, a political movement of Emmanuel Macron, then the most voted candidate in the 1st round of the presidential elections in France. The attack consisted of “phishing” attempts, a technique to steal data by sending fraudulent emails.