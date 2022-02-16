Fake website uses BC system name to lure users in search of forgotten money | Technology

Fake websites try to trick consumers by offering to look up forgotten money in banks to lure victims. Some impersonate the Central Bank system and ask users to provide their personal data. And, even if fictitious data are entered, they say that there is a “balance receivable” and require personal data for “instant withdrawal via PIX” – what it’s not possible .

The only valid site to consult the money forgotten in banks and to request the withdrawal of the amount is valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. THE redemption of values ​​only starts in March, has to be scheduled and depends on the date of birth of the bank customer (see calendar).

Scammers also ‘instant withdrawal’ on WhatsApp messages and networks

Check out the Central Bank’s guidelines to avoid scams

A page identified by the digital security company PSafe and accessed by g1 last Monday (14) presented itself as “Registrato”, the name of the BC system that was used in January for account holders to verify forgotten amounts in old accounts and that was withdrawn. of the air after a high number of hits. Now, the site for consultations is called the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR).

The page was still live on Tuesday. PSafe says it has identified three more fake sites using that name, but they were already unavailable when they were accessed on Monday.

1 of 1 Fake website uses the name of the Central Bank’s ‘Registrato’ system — Photo: Reproduction Fake website uses the name of the Central Bank’s ‘Registrato’ system — Photo: Reproduction

The fake website showed a form asking for the user’s name, date of birth and CPF. to proceed with the alleged inquiry of forgotten money in banks and other financial institutions. The BC official page only requests the CPF (or CNPJ, in the case of companies) and the date of birth for consultation.

On the scammers website, the user is taken to the next step even if he enters incorrect data or does not even fill in the form with any information. In the new phase, the page informs that it has identified a receivable balance and gives a supposed amount; in this case, almost R$ 4 thousand.

The site promises that the money will be sent by PIX, but points out that the victim must share the link with contacts on WhatsApp to complete the process. The method helps to extend the scope of the scam to more people.

The site also shows a fake counter of how many people would have received the benefit and an area that simulates Facebook comments to give a false impression of authenticity.

The page identified by PSafe was registered on January 31, 2022, according to Who.is, which gathers information about internet domains. The address was created a week after the BC announced the creation of the system to consult amounts receivable from financial institutions.

How to report fake websites

One of the explanations for false pages to continue live is the fact that there is no central body or single authority that can be activated when there is this type of problem. That’s what Sage Networks’ technology director, Thiago Ayub, explains to g1.

“An Internet user who has identified a phishing site and wants to report it will have to activate multiple entities that make up important parts of the Internet knowing that their efforts will not have a global reach on the network”, says Ayub.

He points out that there are tools to report fake websites. One of them was created by Google (access here), but it can only remove suspicious addresses from the company’s services. For addresses ending with “.br”, it is possible to request the suspension from the Information and Coordination Center of Ponto BR (NIC.br) by e-mail [email protected].

It is still difficult for Brazilian authorities to remove fake pages from the air, especially when they are registered abroad. “With bureaucracy and diplomatic challenges, criminals buy time to increase the number of their victims,” ​​says Ayub.

To speed up the process, one solution found by IT professionals (Information Technology) is to present evidence of fraud to the companies responsible for hosting and the fake domain. Although they are not obliged to take the page down, there is a tradition of cooperation between these companies and, not infrequently, fake websites are taken down.

The main tip to avoid falling for scams that use the name of the Central Bank is to know that consultation can only be done through the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. Any promise to verify receivables at another address could indicate a scam.

Furthermore, it is not possible to make an immediate withdrawal from the consultation. If you have an amount receivable, you will need to register on the Acesso website (https://sso.acesso.gov.br) or on the gov.br app to schedule the redemption – check the calendar.

Finally, it is necessary beware of suspicious links and messages that promise facilities, even if they are sent by contacts. The BC does not send links, nor does it contact the citizen to deal with amounts receivable, or to confirm personal data via WhatsApp, Telegram, SMS or other networks.

Learn how to protect yourself on WhatsApp