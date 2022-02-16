Father Gamer lists best Mario Kart tracks

Edson Ribeiro is a priest who enjoys a lot of video games and even makes lives on Twitch, and one of these games is Mario Kart 8, revealing his Nintendo fan side.

Image: Playback/Twitter

Participating in the Game Trends podcast, here from START, Father Edson commented which tracks are his favorites in the game, all from Mario Kart 64, a game he thinks is one of the best in the series.

These are the tracks that the priest wants to see remastered in the new expansion announced by Nintendo, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Wario Stadium (Mario Kart 64)

The massive community is asking for this track, because it’s so iconic. It is the biggest track after the Rainbow Course in [Mario Kart] 64 in the sense of extension. She also has a footprint [de corrida de] very interesting rally

Koopa Troopa Beach (Mario Kart 64)

Another one that is very iconic is the famous beach track also from Mario Kart 64, because it is a track that has an official shortcut in the game: a ramp that you jump into a cave and come out on the other side.

Both of Father Edson’s favorite tracks can appear in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe through the new Booster Course Pass, an expansion that will add 48 old Mario Kart tracks, now remade for the game.

To learn more about the expansion and Padre’s adventures on the Mario Kart tracks, listen to the Game Trends 38 podcast.

