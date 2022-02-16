Felipe Neto sends Maria to sue Sonia Abrão after controversy

Digital influencer Felipe Neto asked actress Maria, who was expelled yesterday from “BBB 22” after assaulting Natália, to sue Sonia Abrão, due to the fact that the presenter said live on RedeTV! that the sister needed to be removed from confinement by security guards, for refusing to leave the attraction.

“Maria, sue Sonia Abrão!”, wrote Felipe Neto on his Twitter profile, after TV Globo showed that the actress did not refuse to leave the confinement. So far, the artist has not commented on the matter.

Felipe Neto guided Maria, a participant of the “BBB 22”, to sue the presenter Sonia Abrão Image: Reproduction: Twitter

In her program “A Tarde É Sua”, on RedeTV!, Sonia Abrão stated that Maria did not react well to the expulsion, she would have rebelled and threatened to break the confessional, requiring the help of security guards to remove the participant.

However, during yesterday’s edition of “BBB 22”, TV Globo showed the exact moment when the actress was informed of her disqualification from the reality show. After the message, the now ex-sister said “perfect” and left the confessional, without doing the drama that the RedeTV! had said that she did.

The reality show host, Tadeu Schmidt, explained on the live show that Maria broke one of the rules of confinement and, therefore, left the attraction. He stated that she “is fine” and that’s “what matters”.