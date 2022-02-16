Fight between couple ends with ex-municipal guard dead and mother and daughter shot in Grande BH – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: PM File









Mother, daughter and former guard were rescued by the PM



A 32-year-old woman shot and killed a former municipal guard in Belo Horizonte after the man tried to murder her children. The crime took place on the night of this Tuesday (15), in the Morada do Rio neighborhood, in Santa Luzia, Metropolitan Region of the capital of Minas Gerais.

According to information from the Military Police (PM), the woman and the 50-year-old former municipal guard were in a relationship for about eight months. The couple lived in the man’s house with three children who are the woman’s: an 18-year-old girl, a 14-year-old teenager and a four-year-old boy.

According to the PM, on Tuesday night, the couple had a disagreement and the former municipal guard, who had two firearms at home, took one of them and pointed it at the four-year-old child. The 18-year-old entered the front and was shot in the stomach. The mother ran into the bedroom, grabbed another gun and shot this man, hitting him twice in the chest.

The former municipal guard retaliated and hit the woman in the chest, puncturing her lung and also her hand.

Wounded, the wife and 18-year-old daughter took the other children and fled with the former municipal guard’s car. On the way, the woman fainted, but according to the PM, a vehicle passing by was able to help them. The two are in Upa Santa Luzia in a serious state of health.

The PM went to the house of the former municipal guard and found the injured man, sitting on the stairs. He dropped the gun and was taken in a car to Upa Santa Luzia, then he was taken to the João XXIII Emergency Room, but ended up dying on the way.