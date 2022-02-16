Find out how to watch the game between Corinthians and So Bernardo for Paulisto

This Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena, Corinthians faces São Bernardo for the seventh round of the Paulista Championship. For fans who cannot attend the stadium, the match can be followed in three transmission options.

After two rounds, Timão will once again have a televised game on an open channel, on Record TV. In the closed grid, the duel will be broadcast by Premiereknown system pay per view. Furthermore, there is still the option of Paulistao Playthe official application of the FPF (São Paulo Football Federation) that works as a paid streaming (R$34.99 monthly).

Finally, the Corinthians fan can follow the duel between the alvinegro club and the team from My Helmwhich offers three forms of free online transmission:

Real-time narration of My Helm starting at 8:30 pm, always one hour before the start of the match, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

starting at 8:30 pm, always one hour before the start of the match, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates; transmission in YouTubewhich starts at 18:30, with the traditional pre-game, narration and post-game;

transmission in Faithful Gluenew channel of My Helm at the YouTubewhich starts at 18:30, and presents the pre and post-game directly from the stadium.

Itaquera’s team arrives for the match as the leader of Group A, with ten points added – three more than Água Santa and Guarani, and four more than Inter de Limeira. São Bernardo also leads Group B, with 11 points conquered. The ABC Paulista team is four points ahead of the runner-up (São Paulo) and third place (Ferroviária).

