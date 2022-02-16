Find out who Maria watched Barbara’s elimination with

Since being expelled from BBB22, Maria has avoided speaking out on social media and people around her have taken the reins of the negative repercussions to “shield” the singer. Some even went to meet the ex-sister to support her. And she had company to watch Tuesday’s elimination (2/15).

Júlia Peixoto, influencer and makeup artist, watched the show that night with the singer and even shared photos of the suitcase that returned from the BBB. Another who also went to meet Maria was her producer, Iandra Rodrigues. In another photo shared on social media, the actress’ friend hinted that the night was entitled to wine and snacks from Burger King.

WhatsApp Image 2022-02-16 at 08.33.43 Producer of the actress, Iandra Rodrigues shared a photo of Maria’s suitcase WhatsApp Image 2022-02-16 at 08.33.37 Evening was entitled to wine and Burger Kingreproduction WhatsApp Image 2022-02-16 at 08.03.42 Júlia Peixoto showed the actress’ suitcase on social mediareproduction WhatsApp Image 2022-02-16 at 08.03.43 Influencer Júlia Peixoto revealed that Maria watched this Tuesday’s program (15/2)reproduction 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Vitória Nascimento Câmara, 21, better known as Maria, is a Brazilian actress and singer. Born in Rio de Janeiro, the young woman became famous for playing Verena in the soap opera Amor de Mãe, on TV Globo.Playback / Instagram ***maria-bbb22-participant (1) Maria, as she prefers to be called, adopted her stage name because she didn’t like her old surname. “It’s a common name, but it’s universal. It’s a strong name, the oldest in the world and an adjective for several things. I wanted to re-signify”, she revealed in an interview with Globo.Playback / Instagram ***maria-bbb22-participant (2) Born singer, the voice of the actress drew attention in the Poesia Acústica project, which brings together names from rap, funk and other musical styles. Playback / Instagram ***maria-bbb22-participant (3) On social media, the singer shares with her followers compositions that talk about female empowerment, overcoming and relationships. Maria’s singles have millions of viewsPlayback / Instagram ***maria-bbb22-participant (4) Talented, the young woman even performed in two editions of the Rock in Rio festival. Despite this, she says that her musical career has never been easy. “Ever since I got into the music and audiovisual industry, I’ve always been underestimated for being a woman, young and coming from where I came from,” she said.Playback / Instagram ***maria-bbb22-participant (5) Maria started doing theater as a child, as she dreamed of pursuing an artistic career. However, it was in 2020 that she got her first role in a telenovela. Playback / Instagram ***maria-bbb22-participant (9) Vegetarian and vegan Japanese food lover, the young woman, who is successful on the internet, shocked fans by revealing that she has a profile on OnlyFans – a platform known for sharing adult content.Playback / Instagram ***maria-bbb22-participant (7) Maria ended up being expelled from the program after assaulting Natália, by hitting her head with a bucket, during the discord gamePlayback / Instagram ***maria-bbb22-participant (10) According to the actress, money and visibility were her main motivations for accepting the invitation and joining the Camarote of the 22nd edition of the program.Playback / Instagram expelled-participants-bbb-8 After beating Natália with a bucket during a discord game, singer Maria was expelled from the 22nd edition of Globo’s reality show. This, however, was not the only episode involving the ex-sister’s tantrum. On another occasion, she even hit Arthur hard on the forehead to glue a board to another dynamic in the game. Reproduction / TV Globo 0

Since the elimination was announced, friends and family have created a protection network for the actress, expressing affectionate messages on social networks. The result has been positive, as Maria has gained more than 600,000 followers from yesterday to today, just on Instagram.

Maria was expelled after assaulting Natália with a bucket during the dynamics of last Monday’s game of discord (14/2). BBB22 has 17 participants again, adding up the elimination of Barbara this Tuesday (15/2).

