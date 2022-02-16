Fire of large proportions destroys footwear factory in Minas Gerais – Gerais

It took more than three hours of intense work by the Fire Department (photo: Llis Flix) A fire of great proportions was registered in Patos de Minas, in Alto Paranaba, in the early afternoon of this Tuesday (15/2). A shed of a shoe factory was consumed by flames. There was no injured. The flames would have started in the solar energy inverter. The owners have not yet calculated the damage, but a good part of the stock has been destroyed.

The 600 m² warehouse in the Jardim Aquarius neighborhood belongs to Indstria de Calados Patureba, one of the most traditional in the region. The entire fire department was involved in the incident. City hall kite trucks gave support.

It took more than three hours of work before the flames were brought under control. The dense black smoke could be seen throughout the urban perimeter of Patos de Minas.

“When we arrived, the fire was concentrated in this area. We tried to fight it with fire extinguishers, but we were not successful.]Fortunately, no one got hurt, the most important thing,” said Alisson Peres, a factory employee, explained that the energy inverter solar was in the shed, where the products are stored.

Much of the draft stock was destroyed (photo: Llis Flix)

According to Commander Arthur Fbio, the warehouse does not have AVCB (Fire Brigade Inspection Report).

A part of the shed wall collapsed due to the heat. There are several cracks in the property that will be interdicted by the Civil Defense.