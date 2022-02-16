Firearms injuries cost SUS 37.8 million

On average, Brazil loses about 40,000 people a year to gunshot wounds, being used in 78% of homicides in the country, data collected between 2010 and 2019. As for the profile of victims, the study pointed out that the most are young black people.

In 2020, 17.2 thousand hospitalizations were registered in the country due to injuries caused by firearms, totaling a cost of R$ 37.8 million to the Unified Health System. Assaults are the main cause of these injuries, followed by accidents with firearm, according to data and a report by Instituto Sou da Paz.

The study reveals that between the years 2009-2017, the cost of hospitalizations related to armed violence exceeded R$ 50 million per year, with a reduction in the values ​​​​in recent years (from 2018) in line with the general reduction in violent deaths in the country. parents.

However, the cost of hospital admissions is only part of the health burden in caring for victims of armed violence, as there are costs borne by the states and municipalities themselves.

For Carolina Ricardo, executive director of Instituto Sou da Paz, it is necessary to analyze the impact that the availability of firearms brings to the country in the current context of flexibility. “Firearms are an instrument recognized as a risk factor for violence, including in the health area, which results in preventable injuries that consume resources that could be allocated to other demands”, she says.

In 2020, 57% of patients hospitalized for armed violence in the SUS were young (15-29 years old), 91% were men and 56% were black people. Men are hospitalized longer, with higher costs and mortality rate, which possibly indicates the greater severity of gun violence injuries that victimize men compared to women.

Black victims account for 56% of those hospitalized, however, as in the set of deaths caused by firearms, this proportion reaches 76%, it can be deduced that the participation of the black population in hospitalizations is greatly underestimated, considering that there is still a lack of information on race. /color in ¼ of hospital records.

The report also reveals that, in addition to being more victimized by firearms, the black population has a more deficient health system: the average cost of hospitalization for armed violence is lower among black victims compared to non-black victims, as well as the availability number of health professionals is lower in states with a higher proportion of black population, which signals an overlap of vulnerabilities.

“The study identifies racial inequality among victims of armed violence hospitalized, signaling once again the urgency of recognizing and confronting structural racism that has among its effects the accentuated victimization of the black population by violence”, comments Carolina Ricardo .

report of I’m Peace Institute