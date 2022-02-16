First woman declared cured of HIV after stem cell transplant | Health

An American patient with leukemia became the first woman and third person in the world so far to be cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus that causes AIDS, researchers reported on Tuesday.

The case of a 64-year-old multiracial patient presented at Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunisitic Infections of Denver is also the first involving umbilical cord bloodone new approach that can make treatment available to more people.

Since receiving cord blood to treat his acute myeloid leukemia (AML) – a cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow – the woman has been in remission and has been virus free for 14 monthsand has not been using potent treatments for HIV, such as the so-called antiretroviral therapies (ART).

The two previous cases occurred in men – one white and one Latino – who received adult stem cells, most often used in bone marrow transplants.

“This is now the third healing report in this setting, and the first in a woman living with HIV“, Sharon Lewin, president-elect of the International AIDS Society (IAS), said in a statement.

The case is part of a larger, US-funded study led by Dr. Yvonne Bryson of the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) and Dr. Deborah Persaud of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. The objective is to accompany 25 people with HIV who undergo a transplant with stem cells that are taken from umbilical cord blood to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Patients in the study first undergo chemotherapy to kill cancerous immune cells. Doctors then transplant stem cells from individuals with a specific genetic mutation that makes them lack receptors used by the virus to infect cells.

Scientists believe that these individuals develop an HIV-resistant immune system.

Lewin said bone marrow transplants are not a viable strategy to cure most people living with HIV. But the report “confirms that a cure for HIV is possible and further strengthens the use of gene therapy as a viable strategy for curing HIV,” she said.

The study suggests that an important element for the success of the technique is the transplantation of HIV-resistant cells. Previously, scientists believed that a common side effect of stem cell transplantation, so-called “graft versus host disease (GVHD)”, which causes the donor’s immune system to attack the recipient’s immune system, played an important role in a possible cure.

“Together, these three cases of post-stem cell transplant healing help unravel the various components of the transplant that were absolutely essential to the healing”said Lewin.

