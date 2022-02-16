Flamengo receives negative from Everton Cebolinha and approaches the hiring of Uruguayan striker

THE Flamengo is close to having his third reinforcement for 2022. And it is not about Everton, a Benfica player and one of the goals of Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel on the current trip to Europe, since Cebolinha warned the red-black leaders that he does not intend to return to Brazil at the moment. The focus now is the Uruguayan Diego Rossi, a striker for Fenerbahçe, from Turkey.

The conversations between Flamengo’s representatives and Diego Rossi’s staff are at an advanced stage, according to initial information from the “ge” website. On loan from Fenerbahçe, the striker belongs to Los Angeles FC, from the United States and is 23 years old.

Rossi was revealed by Peñarol, who sold him in 2018 to the American franchise. He stayed in North America until 2021, when he left on loan for the Turkish club, where he has two goals and five assists in 2021/22, after 26 games. He is on loan only until the end of this season and has a contract with Los Angeles FC until December.

Paulo Sousa showed interest in signing and looks forward to working with the striker, who is not as fast as Everton Cebolinha and Michael, recently sold. The club is studying to continue in the market for a faster player for the offensive sector.

Flamengo is also looking for a goalkeeper and midfielder in the beginning of the project by the Portuguese coach. So far, the club has signed Marinho and Fabrício Bruno for the season.