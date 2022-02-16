Flamengo sends the signing of Uruguayan striker – Flamengo

Red-black leaders advanced in conversations with Diego Rossi after the end of the deal with Cebolinha

After the end of negotiations with Cebolinha, Flamengo shifted its focus to Uruguayan striker Diego Rossi, from Los Angeles FC, from the United States, with whom they already have a deal on their way. Marcos Braz, vice president of football, and Bruno Spindel, executive director of the portfolio, had already advanced in negotiations with the player and resumed negotiations after giving up in Cebolinha.

The 23-year-old Uruguayan has already agreed to come to the deal, and now, the hiring only depends on Flamengo. The information was initially released by Globo Esporte. It is worth noting that Cebolinha was the priority of the red-black leaders, but the athlete decided to remain in Europe.

Diego Rossi belongs to Los Angeles FC, but currently plays for Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, on loan. There, the striker played 26 games, 16 of which as a starter, scored two goals and provided five assists.

As for the American team, Rossi has more impressive numbers. In all, there were 121 matches played, 59 goals scored and 22 assists. At Peñarol, from Uruguay, where he was revealed, the athlete has 51 duels, 14 goals and 11 assists.

Diego Rossi’s name was indicated by businessmen Kia Joorabchian and Giuliano Bertolucci, who have a good relationship with Flamengo. It is worth noting that Paulo Sousa had suggested hiring another player for the position, Colombian Sebastián Villa, from Boca Juniors. The athlete has already been offered to Mengo on other occasions, but the deal has not progressed.